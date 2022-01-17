https://rs.sputniknews.com/20220117/lavrov-sad-se-mesaju-u-unutrasnje-poslove-bosne-i-hercegovine-1133389231.html

Lavrov: The United States is interfering in the internal affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Lavrov: The United States is interfering in the internal affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Washington continues to interfere in the internal affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina and agrees to attempts to turn this country into a unitary state, encouraging Satanism … 01.17.2022, Sputnik Serbia

2022-01-17 T12: 53 + 0100

2022-01-17 T12: 53 + 0100

2022-01-17T13:08+0100

Russia

Russia

Sergey Lavrov

mix

garden

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@Content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@Content

https://cdnn1.img.rs.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1133389147_0:0:3161:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_215cf4fecc320bc58a11c856024e7309.jpg

“Resolute attempts are now being made to transform Bosnia from a state in which there are two entities and three peoples building a state with equal rights into a unitary state. With the encouragement of some Western countries, primarily the United States, the demonization and leadership of Republika Srpska is used for these inappropriate purposes.” The European Union noted that despite all calls for non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, the United States appointed a Special Representative of the European Union to implement electoral reform in Bosnia and Herzegovina: this is a matter of spheres of influence. “We consider this a very indicative in terms of the US approach to problems in the Western Balkans,” Lavrov concluded. “These examples are very indicative from the point of view of the ongoing negotiations on security guarantees initiated by the Russian Federation,” Lavrov concluded. .

https://rs.sputniknews.com/20220115/sovinisticki-udar-na-srpsku-pismo-upuceno-nato-i-eu–potpisali-incko-latinka-mesic-biserko-1133344372.html

garden

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)

Sputnik Serbia [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2022

Sputnik Serbia [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

News

sr_RS

https://cdnn1.img.rs.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1133389147_430:0:3161:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a9e31b7c625337f71a803b31bf11865.jpg

Sputnik Serbia [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Serbia [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Russia, Serge Lavrov, Mixed, Sad, Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)