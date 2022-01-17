https://rs.sputniknews.com/20220117/lavrov-sad-se-mesaju-u-unutrasnje-poslove-bosne-i-hercegovine-1133389231.html
Lavrov: The United States is interfering in the internal affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina
“Resolute attempts are now being made to transform Bosnia from a state in which there are two entities and three peoples building a state with equal rights into a unitary state. With the encouragement of some Western countries, primarily the United States, the demonization and leadership of Republika Srpska is used for these inappropriate purposes.” The European Union noted that despite all calls for non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, the United States appointed a Special Representative of the European Union to implement electoral reform in Bosnia and Herzegovina: this is a matter of spheres of influence. “We consider this a very indicative in terms of the US approach to problems in the Western Balkans,” Lavrov concluded. “These examples are very indicative from the point of view of the ongoing negotiations on security guarantees initiated by the Russian Federation,” Lavrov concluded. .
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a press conference after his talks with his Croatian counterpart Jordan Radman that Washington continues to interfere in the internal affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, agrees to attempts to transform this country into a united state, and encourages the demonization of Republika Srpska.
“There are now vigorous attempts to transform Bosnia from a state in which there are two entities and three peoples, building a state with equal rights, into a unitary state. With the encouragement of some Western countries, especially the United States, Demonization of Republika Srpska Lavrov noted that its leadership is used for these inappropriate purposes. ”
Lavrov stressed that Russia expects the European Union to help return to the Dayton principles to resolve the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and stop treating the Western Balkans as its sphere of influence.
He recalled the words of the former head of European diplomacy, Federica Mogherini, who stated that “the Western Balkans are a region in which the European Union will deal with all problems and it is better that others do not interfere.”
The minister noted that it was “a lot”. indicative That with all calls for non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, the United States appointed a special representative to implement electoral reform in Bosnia and Herzegovina: this is a matter of spheres of influence. We consider this very indicative in terms of the US approach to problems in the Western Balkans.”
“These examples are very indicative from the point of view of the ongoing negotiations on security guarantees initiated by the Russian Federation,” Lavrov concluded.
