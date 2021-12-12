Last minute: Omicron variant in Turkey

Omicron variant in Turkey

Speaking about the Omicron variant, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said: “Yes, we have. Do not worry. 6 cases have been detected so far, 1 in Istanbul and 5 in Izmir. These six cases do not need a hospital. Patients with symptoms Mild, outpatient follow-up, without any issues.”

What are the symptoms of Omicron?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that there have been no deaths so far due to the omicron variant. Symptoms of Omicron include dry cough, high fever, night sweats, and a lot of body aches. Variable symptoms of Omicron include unusual symptoms such as extreme tiredness. Loss of taste and smell is not uncommon in some cases.

High risk of contamination

The World Health Organization has announced that the new mutation, called B.1.1.529, has changed its name and given it the name “Omicron”. The World Health Organization said in its statement that this mutation is more contagious, “This mutation has a large number of mutations, some of which are alarming. The preliminary results are that the new mutation carries a higher transmission risk.”

The World Health Organization has named the new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa “Omicron”. According to preliminary results, the omicron variant, which is spread from South Africa and Botswana, carries a higher transmission risk.

In the written statement issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), he touched upon the details of the meeting held to assess the new mutation of coronavirus (Covid-19) seen in South Africa called B.1.1.529. She noted that she classified a new mutation as a “VOC mutation”.

It spreads quickly

In a statement issued by the World Health Organization, it stated that less than 100 cases carrying the B.1.1.529 mutation have been reported so far. The World Health Organization indicated that most of the cases were confirmed in South Africa, noting that the new mutation was also detected in Hong Kong, Israel, Botswana and Belgium.

Where was it first seen?

British Health Minister Sajid Javid said in a statement to the British House of Commons that the mutation caused “significant international concern”, but that no cases had been detected in the UK. Noting that the experiences obtained show that “it is necessary to act quickly and as quickly as possible,” Javid noted that the B.1.1.529 mutation may have spread to other countries of South Africa and Botswana.

In the statement issued by the Ministry of Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, it was reported that a new mutation was detected in one South African person in Hong Kong and in one guest who tested positive a few days later in the same quarantine hotel. The ministry indicated that the two cases were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

After the detection of the South African mutation called B.1.1.529, some countries decided to close their borders with some countries in Africa, while the Belgian government announced the discovery of the South African mutation for the first time in the country.

Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroek announced in a statement that the new mutation had been detected in a non-immune person and that the person tested positive on November 22.

Many countries have suspended their flights

After B.1.1.529, the new mutation of Covid-19, was detected in South Africa earlier this week, authorities in several countries are taking measures and tightening travel restrictions. Several countries, including the United Kingdom and Singapore, have decided to stop their flights to South African countries.

European Commission spokesperson, Eric Mammer, announced on his social media account that the European Union countries have decided to restrict travel to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In the statement issued by the British government, it was mentioned that South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Esvatini have been placed on the red list of travel due to the surge and that people coming from these countries must implement hotel quarantine for 10 days.

In addition, Singapore, Italy, France and Israel are among the countries that put Mozambique on the red list, while Japan announced that as of Saturday, travelers from South Africa must quarantine for 10 days and take a total of 4 tests during this time.

Travel prohibited in the United States

US President Joe Biden made a written statement regarding the new variant of Kovid-19 emerging in South Africa. Noting that his advisers advised him to act immediately against this alternative, Biden stated that from Monday, travel restrictions will be applied to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Esfatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

The latest case in Turkey

Fahrettin Koca announced that 6 omicron cases were detected in Turkey. He stated that 5 of the cases were in Izmir and one in Istanbul.

