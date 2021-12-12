Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter account hacked; PMO Says: “They Tweet About Bitcoin Too Fast… – Marathi News | PM Narendra Modi twitter account hacked tweet about bitcoin but deleted in minutes

New Delhi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) Twitter The account has been hacked (Twitter account hacked) for some time. The Prime Minister’s Office had reported this. However, the tweets made when the account was hacked are currently under discussion. A screenshot of this tweet is now going viral. Modi tweeted about Bitcoin from his account India Bitcoin was said to have been legalized, but the account was restored shortly after, PMO said.

Prime Minister’s Office”Narendra Modi to Twitter The handle was hacked for a while. Twitter has since been informed of the issue, and the account was quickly restored and secured. Ignore tweets that were shared within minutes of being hacked.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter engagement was hacked very briefly. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. In the short period in which the account was hacked, any tweet shared should be ignored,” the PMO tweet pic.twitter.com/t4jEIvo0UW – Ani (ANI) December 11, 2021

“India Bitcoin is officially legal and the government is buying 500 BTC and distributing it to the public.”

