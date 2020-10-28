Kylie Jenner is ‘afraid’ to show her true self

Instagram

While featured on the James Charles YouTube video, Kylie Cosmetics also shared her Halloween plan as Kim Kardashian will host a big kids event in her home.

Ice Showbiz –

Kylie Jenner It’s not strange that she was in the spotlight because she was starring. “keeping up with the Kardashians Since she was 9 years old. However, it seems like what fans are seeing on screen isn’t really her true character.

While it appears on James CharlesA YouTube video, where they filmed a Halloween makeup tutorial, Kylie Cosmetics found that there were some aspects they were forced to hide from the cameras.

“I think I showed my true self a long time ago on Vine and Instagram,” reality TV personality James revealed. “But as I get older and older, I realize … when people used to say things that really mean how I really am, my personality and what I love more than anything about myself, it will hurt me more than almost playing a character.”

For this reason, Kylie decided to stop herself from showing her true self. “I’m starting to do little, which is sad. It makes me sad,” she admits.

James then said that Kylie was actually a funny and intelligent character. One’s mother replied, “You’re saying that … This is my biggest compliment. But it’s something so sacred.” However, Kylie added that she plans to “do more things” on her YouTube channel to show more of her true self.

In the video, Kylie also shared that she wants to expand her family. The 23-year-old said, “I want more bad. I think about it every day.” When asked if she has a detailed plan for it, she revealed, “I still don’t know when. I’m not planning, I don’t have time for that to happen. You can’t want more.”

Kylie has also previously talked about giving siblings to her daughter, Stormi, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott (second). “I want more children, but I have no plans in the near future to have children now,” she said in an interview with Germany.

For her Halloween plan, Kylie shared in the new video That Kim kardashian She plans to host ‘something really special’ in her home. “We’ll have all of the cousins ​​and I think we’ll do fake little homes in the backyard so they can trick or treat. Stormi loves Halloween, she’s been talking about it for the past two months. She wants to be said. When asked about her Halloween costume for this year Kylie insisted that she keep it a secret for now.