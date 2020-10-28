Former WWE wrestler Tracy Smothers is dead at the age of 58

WWE announced Wednesday that Tracy Smothers, a former WWE, WCW and ECW wrestler, has passed away. He was 58 years old. to me Timothy Dension on Facebook, The croup died early Wednesday morning after fighting cancer.

A native of Springfield, Tennessee, Smothers teamed up with Steve Armstrong, as he began his career in Florida Championship Wrestling, WWE said in a statement When talking about his Smothers career. “The duo competed in WCW as The Southern Boys and The Young Pistols and had been engaged in a long-running rivalry with The Fabulous Freebirds alongside Michael Hayes and Jimmy Garvin.”

In November 2019, Smothers announced that he was battling lymphoma. Eat Sleep Wrestling website He also noted that Smothers suffered heart damage from chemotherapy during his first bout with cancer, which resulted in him being hospitalized multiple times. Eat Sleep Wrestling writes: “Tracy is ready to fight this cancer as vigorously as he did last fall, but heart problems have delayed cancer treatment and a hernia issue has delayed doctors from treating heart problems. He’s in a real fight.” Once the news of Smothers’ death spread to the wrestling world, many WWE stars praised him on social media.

“I just heard news of Tracy Smithers,” WWE Books Superstar Ricochet. “In my early years as a wrestler, it was me and [Chuck Taylor] I spent a lot of time with Tracy. He always knew how to put a smile on people’s faces. “ Other current and former WWE Superstars who remembered Smothers on social media were CM Punk, Mustafa Ali, Eric Bischoff and Edge.

Tracy Smothers took two young children from Canada to try to “go on a tour” in the southern United States, with $ 1.50 a day to spend on food, and I saw a dilemma in which we put ourselves into trying to gain experience and he took us under his wing. He wanted it. Because of that and his huge heart. ” Edge wrote on Twittes. He pushed us to form the next city so we could have our next meal. He found floors, couches, or any other talents that had extra space in their hotel rooms for us to sleep in. And on those trips, he dispensed with his knowledge. Always with a laugh and a twinkle in his eye. We were overwhelmed. “

The Smothers competed in WCW from 1990-92 and won the US Tag Team Championship with Armstrong twice. He was in WWE from 1996 to 97 and competed under the name Freddie Joe Floyd. He then moved to ECW before spending the rest of his wrestling career in the Independent Circuit.