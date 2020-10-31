Kim Jong Un’s mysterious woman is stirring up controversy because the sister and wife are still missing

Kim Jong UnGlamorous ex-pop star lover recently appeared on North Korean Domineering side – aroused her speculation He raped his sister While his wife keeps a low profile, according to a report.

It seems that Hyun Sung Wul – the 43-year-old head of the Moranbong Band, who has been likened to the Spice Girls in the Hermit Realm – has apparently assumed some of the duties performed by Kim’s strong younger sister Kim Yo Jong, Times of London reports.

The 32-year-old rose to prominence earlier this year and was reportedly in line to succeed the rocket man if he died or was too ill to lead the rogue regime.

But since her lights have dimmed recently, Kim’s wife, Ri Sol Joo, 31, a former singer and cheerleader, has also not been seen in public for long.

“The positive theory is that the leader grew up and became more independent than before,” wrote South Korean journalist Wang Sun-taek on the NK News website.

He added, “This means that Kim Yoo Jong is now on the right path towards building her own leadership and is strongly supported by her brother.”

“The most negative theory is that Kim Jong Un feels disappointed in his sister, whom he has been relying on too much emotionally. This would undoubtedly cause psychological problems within the Kim family.”

During the massive military parade on October 10 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Hyun is seen directing dignitaries to their seats, picking flowers delivered to Kim, and standing behind him as he addresses the crowd.

These were the kinds of duties that Kim’s sister, who sat several feet away from him, once performed among the less important dignitaries, during the mega event – and state TV cameras showed her face only once during the broadcast of the three-hour show, according to The Times. .

Hyun – whose squad includes women in low-key and paramilitary costumes – was in 2018 a key member of the team that successfully negotiated the nation’s last-minute participation in the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Earlier this year, it was Kim’s sister who appeared to be the closest to the Supreme Leader.

In June, she was the one who warned of the possibility of military action and severing ties between Pyongyang and Seoul amid a period of tension.

Kim Yo Jong, right, helps her brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, sign a joint statement following the summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea, on September 19, 2018. (Associated Press)”/>

But besides her brief appearance on the show and another appearance earlier this month, Kim Yoo Jong has not been seen since July, according to the outlet.

Despite the changing influences for women, there is no indication that any of the women are at risk, according to The Times, which reported that Kim’s wife has disappeared from public view before.

Hyon is a good example of how rumors and speculation have filled the gaps caused by the lack of difficult information from Pyongyang.

In 2013, a South Korean news outlet reported that she was shot for selling porn tapes that she and her fellow artists were portrayed.

But soon after, she appeared and gained a prominent position in the inner circle of the ruler.

“Chorn … is part of the political process under Kim’s leadership,” Peter Ward, a North Korea researcher based in Seoul, told The Times.

“People rise to the fore, then disappear or become less prominent for no apparent reason, and then they may rise again. Any or all of these women may be in different stages for apparently no significant reason, and it seems that neither of them will end up in trouble. Very serious anytime soon. “