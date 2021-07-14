The United States called for the bombing of Cuba

https://ria.ru/20210714/bombardirovka-1741301876.html
The mayor of the American city of Miami, Francis Suarez, called on the United States to strike Cuba to overthrow the country’s government. He stated this on Fox News. RIA Novosti, 07/14/2021
Moscow, July 14 – RIA Novosti. The mayor of the American city of Miami, Francis Suarez, called on the United States to strike Cuba to overthrow the country’s government. He said this on Fox News. According to the city’s mayor, Washington should consider this method of pressure on Havana. He later told the Miami Herald that he expected a call from the US president to discuss the possibility of military intervention. In Cuba on Sunday 11 July. Thousands took part in the demonstrations, demanding “free elections” and a solution to social problems. Supporters of the Cuban government, after inviting the president to take to the streets and repel provocations, held their own rallies in the cities of the country.
