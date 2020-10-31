Immerse yourself in Halloween with Google Doodles today

Cats should not cast underwater spells. Please don’t try this at home. The Google



Google Doodle 2020 Halloween app takes you deep diving into the darkest depths of the ocean to fight ghosts and sea monsters. But the best part is that every creature you meet (except for ghosts) is real. Read on for a more in-depth look at the science of Google doodles today.

The sunlight region, also called the photovoltaic zone, is the upper layer of the ocean, starting from the surface all the way down to a depth of about 200 meters (660 feet). Most of the ocean life is here, in these bright, bustling waters where the sunlight can still reach. But the deeper you swim, the less light penetrates the dark.

Here in the light zone, the Google Doodle introduces you to an interesting little creature in particular: the immortal jellyfish. The first thing you need to know about these ghost cnidarians is that they are cannibals of some kind; They eat other types of jellyfish. And if they find themselves near death, they sink to the bottom of the sea and make themselves young again.

To do this, the jellyfish returns to its adolescent form, a vase-shaped polyp that attaches to the sea floor and produces a whole colony of other fleshy polyps. Each of these new polyps is genetic clones of type 1, and they swim in the ocean as a new clone of a jellyfish. It’s pretty much the realistic equivalent of being able to start a video game over again if you don’t like your character’s performance.

When you swim less than 200 meters, you will notice that the water around you is much darker. You have entered the twilight zone, where a tiny amount of sunlight seeps through all of the water above you. It will get darker and darker when you swim about 1,000 meters (3,300 feet).

And here in the blues of twilight, the broad-eyed seabream will meet its actual scientific name Boops Boops. In fact, the scariest thing about this fish is the enormous load of parasites it usually carries. The swarms of flatworms, roundworms, and tiny parasitic spores that crawl inside a fish’s body are horror movie staples (although they’re also terribly interesting in their own right, to be fair).

If you run away from the damn Boops BoopsAfter 1000 meters, you will swim to the midnight area, where the light will not reach. There is also very little oxygen at these depths, so the organisms that live here have developed unique ways to survive.

One of them, for example, became the most lazy vampire in the world. Zoologists gave the official name to the vampire squid Hell Vampyroteuthis, Which means “vampire squid from Hell,” but the little squid does not live up to its wild name. It is only 30 cm (1 ft) long, and the only thing that the vampire distinguishes is his head – a membrane between his arms. Well, there is also an incredibly slow metabolism, which allows it to live in water with very little oxygen for most organisms. There is definitely something a little fishy about that.

The vampire squid drifts into the darkness, allowing ocean currents to carry it wherever they wish, until it collides with the remains of plankton or small marine animals that slowly fall through the water column. Right; Vampire squid scavenger. However, she has the flair of a vampire movie suitable for drama; When afraid of a cuttlefish, it pulls its head over its head, spews a cloud of biologically sparkling mucus, and frantically flashes more bioluminescence on its attacker.

If you choose to escape the vampire squid by swimming deeper in the black waters, you will find yourself 2,000 meters (6,500 feet, more than a mile) below the sunlit surface. Welcome to the abyssal area. Much of the ocean’s volume resides in this infinite darkness, which is only refracted by frightening flashes of light from the alien, glowing creatures that lurk at these depths.

And the latest level of Google Doodle will bring you face to face with a very toothy tooth with one of the most famous abyssal residents: the anglerfish. Like a child holding a flashlight across his face telling a spooky story while he sleeps, the anglerfish dangles a bioluminescent lantern, fastened to a piece of dorsal spine, in front of its head to attract potential prey. If you get close enough to the light, the last thing you see may be a mouth gap filled with very pointed teeth.

Only the female hunter hunts her prey in this way; Much smaller males attach to females and live as parasites, without internal organs or even eyes. It’s a strange reproductive strategy, but it seems to work; Scientists know at least 30 distinct species of hunter-gatherer fish. Even in depths devoid of light, and even among the strangest creatures on the planet, we can find surprising biodiversity.