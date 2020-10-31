Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC Massive Leak; Described as 25% faster than Snapdragon 865

2 hours ago Elena Rowse
Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC Massive Leak; Described as 25% faster than Snapdragon 865

|

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 is expected to be the successor to the Snapdragon 865 and it is likely to go official within two weeks. The Snapdragon 875 is called Lahaina internally, which means Huawei’s tough sun.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC Massive Leak

The latest leak about the Snapdragon 875 indicates that it is at least 25 percent more powerful than the Snapdragon 865 and that the leaked AnTuTu list confirms this. According to the leak, the Snapdragon 875 scored a score of 847.868, making it the most powerful Qualcomm processor.

In comparison, the highest score published by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is around 660,000, which makes the Snapdragon 875 a much faster processor. AnTuTu is testing the phone’s GPU, CPU and AI capabilities and these results are likely to indicate that a phone with an upcoming Qualcomm processor will outperform the Snapdragon 865 in nearly every department.

Not only that, Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 will be based on 5nm manufacturing, which will reduce battery consumption in exchange for increased power efficiency. This time, the Snapdragon 875 is ahead of the iPhone 12, powered by the A14 Bionic chipset and the Kirin 9000 SoC that powers the Huawei Mate 40.

Note that both the A14 Bionic and Kirin 9000 SoC are also based on 5nm manufacturing, which makes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 the third major smartphone chipset with the latest architecture. The Snapdragon 875 is also expected to offer a maximum CPU clock speed of 3.2GHz, making it one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets, in terms of single-core CPU performance.

READ  Samsung’s Galaxy Observe 9 is only $500 at Amazon

Expected phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC

OEMs such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Asus, Sony and Realme will produce the first batch of smartphones that will be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC. Besides raw performance, these smartphones will also come with 5G technology to provide the capacity for faster and stable 5G networks.

Source

India’s best cell phones

  • OPPO Reno4 Pro

    34990

  • Realme X3 SuperZoom

    23999

  • Motorola Edge Plus

    64999

  • Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

    44980

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    92,999

  • Realme 7 Pro

    19999

  • OnePlus 8 Pro

    54990

  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

    16494

  • Realme X50 Pro 5G

    39999

  • Samsung Galaxy M51

    24999

  • Samsung Galaxy A51

    20,699

  • Apple iPhone 11

    49999

  • Redmi Note 8

    11.499

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

    49999

  • Redmi 8

    7999

  • Samsung Galaxy A10s

    9848

  • I live S1 Pro

    17,091

  • Samsung Galaxy A20s

    10999

  • OnePlus 7T

    34999

  • Apple iPhone XR

    39999

  • Redmi K30S phone

    28,570

  • LG Q52

    21.390

  • Huawei Mate 30E Pro 5G

    39999

  • Huawei Mate 40

    78315

  • Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus

    1,21,855

  • Huawei Y7a

    13940

  • Vivo X51 5G

    48,000

  • Techno Bofa

    10499

  • Gionee F8 Neo

    5499

  • I live Y3s

    13099

More Stories

A Texas jury asks Apple to pay $ 503 million in a trial for a patent on VPN technology

10 hours ago Elena Rowse

Apple One is available now, combining Apple services into one subscription

18 hours ago Elena Rowse

Google is in the mood for a spooky Halloween

1 day ago Elena Rowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

F1 Emilia Romagna GP Live Updates – Training and Qualification Saturday – F1

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Fans of Miles Morales celebrate in the Spider-Verse suit

2 hours ago Neville Carr

A meteorite found in the desert is evidence of water on Mars 4.4 billion years ago

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

UFC Vegas 12: the choices and expectations of Hall vs.

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC Massive Leak; Described as 25% faster than Snapdragon 865

2 hours ago Elena Rowse