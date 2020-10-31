Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC Massive Leak; Described as 25% faster than Snapdragon 865

|



Published date: Saturday, October 31, 2020 14:41 [IST]



Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 is expected to be the successor to the Snapdragon 865 and it is likely to go official within two weeks. The Snapdragon 875 is called Lahaina internally, which means Huawei’s tough sun.

The latest leak about the Snapdragon 875 indicates that it is at least 25 percent more powerful than the Snapdragon 865 and that the leaked AnTuTu list confirms this. According to the leak, the Snapdragon 875 scored a score of 847.868, making it the most powerful Qualcomm processor.

In comparison, the highest score published by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is around 660,000, which makes the Snapdragon 875 a much faster processor. AnTuTu is testing the phone’s GPU, CPU and AI capabilities and these results are likely to indicate that a phone with an upcoming Qualcomm processor will outperform the Snapdragon 865 in nearly every department.

Not only that, Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 will be based on 5nm manufacturing, which will reduce battery consumption in exchange for increased power efficiency. This time, the Snapdragon 875 is ahead of the iPhone 12, powered by the A14 Bionic chipset and the Kirin 9000 SoC that powers the Huawei Mate 40.

Note that both the A14 Bionic and Kirin 9000 SoC are also based on 5nm manufacturing, which makes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 the third major smartphone chipset with the latest architecture. The Snapdragon 875 is also expected to offer a maximum CPU clock speed of 3.2GHz, making it one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets, in terms of single-core CPU performance.

Expected phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC

OEMs such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Asus, Sony and Realme will produce the first batch of smartphones that will be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC. Besides raw performance, these smartphones will also come with 5G technology to provide the capacity for faster and stable 5G networks.

