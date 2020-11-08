Kamala Harris gives her ancestral village in India a cause for joy

NEW DELHI – From the moment the sun rose in the small village of Thulasindrapuram in southern India, people started stringing fireworks across the road. They poured into the temple. They took colored powder and wrote copious letters in happy capital letters in front of their homes, like this:

“Congratulations to Kamala Harris, the pride of our village.”

If there’s one place in India enjoying the victory of Joseph R Biden Jr. and Mrs. Harris, his vice president in the US presidential election, it is Thulasindrapuram, the small village where Mrs. Harris’ Indian grandfather was born more than 100 years ago. Her name was written on a tablet next to the temple. People there love and sympathize with her strongly.

For four days, the 500 or so residents of Thulasindrapuram waited anxiously. They prayed at the temple, wrapped Hindu idols in rose petals and sweet-smelling threads of jasmine, and took turns looking for good news and checking their cell phones for the latest updates.

On Sunday, a wave of joy exploded.

“I made Kamala very proud of this village,” said Rinjanathan, a farmer, who rushed to the village’s main temple. “She is an amazing lady and an inspiration. She belongs to this land.”