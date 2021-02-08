Muguruza stirs excitement, but it doesn’t end before Australia

Garbiñe Muguruza couldn’t finish his good week in Melbourne with a title. The Spanish tennis player who aspires to her eighth title, She surrendered to world number one, Ashley Party, 7-6 (3) and 6-4 He will not be able to start the year with a cup under his arm.

Exactly as it happened a year ago at the Australian Open, Muguruza took all the right steps to reach the final, but once he got there, there was no way to tie the week to the title. So what Muguruza had chances against Parti who was competing for the first time since before the pandemic. The local player was among those who refused to return to the ring and leave her country in light of the greater spread of the virus, which did not prevent her from closing the year in first place in the world thanks to the freezing of the ranking points.

Barty dropped his weapons without a trace of rust. Superb serve (eleven direct serves) and varied gameplay, to disarm Muguruza who had so many chances in the first set, as she was particularly accurate in the net. The Spanish team advanced 3-1 and received a serve to win the first setBut Barty, who was doing the rubber and getting closer and closer to the scoreboard, chased him through the tie.

With an advantage and a moral blow to losing the first group that would have been in Muguruza’s pocket much earlier, The Australian was wasting her opponent’s options and ended the final 6-4 The title marked the ninth in Bartie’s career and the first since winning in Adelaide more than a year ago. Moreover, oceans Extends your progress with these 470 points in the global ranking It already has 1,900 units before its stalker, Simona Halep.

confidence



For Muguruza, this impressive tournament is building confidence in the Australian Open that begins Monday in which she will make his debut against Russia’s Margarita Gasparyan, ranked 125 in the world. «It was a good week despite the sorrow of losing the Final. “The level was very high and this means that my tennis is there,” Muguruza said in comments after the defeat.

The Spanish already knows what it is to play in the final in the first major tournament this season, since she fell last year in the title fight against Sofia Kenin, although she faces this year’s version, she does not want to look at such goals. I’m not thinking about replaying last year’s final. My goal is in the first round to be played on Tuesday. I can’t look beyond that», Melbourne Square student Conchita Martinez has been added.