Pete Davidson laughs like a chocolate count during his Aunt Jemima – Hollywood Life

Maya Rudolph stayed around after the cold opening, hilariously playing “Aunt Jemima” alongside Pete Davidson “Count Chocula”! The duo have been informed that they have been fired by Alec Baldwin.

It’s a cover for Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben … and Count Chocolat. Grocery store characters (and childhood favorites) were told that they were “kicked out” in a fun sketches Saturday Night LiveThe November 7 episode that left the actors laughing! Maya Rudolph She surprised the audience with her second appearance at night playing the pie icon Aunt Jemima. When you let it pass Alec BaldwinThe character, she simply didn’t have it. “But I am Jemima’s aunt!” She announced, on the verge of collapse. “Who doesn’t love my waffles?”

2020 was not a great year for Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima. pic.twitter.com/gV7VWzs8Im – Saturday Night Live – SNL (nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

Alec followed, as another white manager told her that it wasn’t the “problem” – but the character’s ethnic history “I’m sorry it just doesn’t work – we should let you go.” None of this seemed to bother Jemima Maya. “But you can’t kick me out – I’m a slave. All I did was make pancakes. That’s why my pies are fluffier and butterier – the secret is that I use my own breast milk,” she explained, before pointing her finger at Uncle Rice’s King of Rice The son of!

“What about Uncle Ben? If I come down, he will come down with me!” She declared, like Kenan ThompsonUncle Ben appeared. Furious, he tried to keep his job by reminding them of his experience with all kinds of rice. “But you can’t do this to me. I’m Uncle Ben! I have a lot of nieces and nephews to take care of. All I know is rice. White rice, brown rice, yellow rice, four cheeses.” Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben were not the only grocery store favorites of the Chopping block, where Dave Chappelle She appeared as the goddess of Allstate – and Pete Davidson as the star of Count Chocolate!

Dave shouted, “You can’t kick me out! My deep black voice makes people feel safe. I sell security… I’m a real person! Why not throw out Count Chocolate!” Cartoon House Vampire has a good reason not to kick it out: it’s made of it chocolateHe is, therefore, not a real person. Jemima from Maya said, “If it’s chocolate, then I’m chocolate too.” “No, but I’m actually chocolate – I’m not black at all,” said Betz Comte, as Dave begged to disagree: “Look at my lips, Pete Davidson.”

SNL Famous for its wild surprise looks, this year has had its fair share! Aquaman star Jason Momoa, 41 – whoever has had contact SNL “The greatest show on earth” – I hilariously popped up in a sketch with Beck Bennett, 36. During the short encore (actually shot with an iPhone), an We see The actor criticized Beck’s anti-Trump song, which he called “Enough Is Enough.” He sang, “You’re a puppet of Mr. Putin. You do all the looting… You don’t even wear a mask. You might be president but you’re not mine!” Then he went on to name several A-List celebrities – including Jason – with The hopes that spread.

Jason was so upset about his link to the Instagram post, and he happily followed Beck with some harsh words on FaceTime. “Is this the guy from the“ Enough Is Enough ”video? Don’t recommend me!” Jason yelled at Beck, apparently not a fan of the song or the video. “This is the weakest thing I’ve ever seen … You need to remove that. It’s pathetic and you’re a loser.” Meanwhile, Beck seemed pleased that Jason called him at all! “It worked, Jason Momoa knows me!” His character shouted.

Maya Rudolph, 48, he’s been featured a lot this season as Kamala Harris56- But she surprised the crowd when she appeared as the Statue of Liberty last weekend! In a sketch posted in the souvenir shop in Times Square, Maya Liberty – complete green outfit and everyone else – defended New York City after Donald TrumpClaims that the Big Apple has become a “ghost town”. She sang, “I’ve lived through the war. I’ve lived Bethenny Frankel. But here I am … you idiots – don’t give up my city so easily. ” Pete Davidson And the host John Ogai She was also into drawing.

President Donald Trump’s comments came in response to the final closure of several companies since the start of the epidemic in March. “I look at New York and what happened to my wonderful city for many years. I loved him, he was vibrant. He said in a speech,” He’s dying, everyone is leaving New York. “