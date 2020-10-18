UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Brian Ortega shines as he decides on a Korean Zombie

On paper, the main event of UFC Fight Night between Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung is set to be one of the biggest action fights of the year. This thinking did not take into account the much-improved Ortega’s appearance nearly two years after Octagon as “T-City” shut down the Jung’s attack to make a widespread unanimous decision at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

From the opening round, it was clear that Ortega was not the same fighter who went to war in a title shot against then-featherweight champ Max Holloway in December 2018. Ortega eliminated the pressure and heavy punch in Young’s game with a steady move outside. Out of the cage and a steady diet of leg kicks. Jung will try to advance forward and only cross the cage to meet with straight punches and leg kicks from Ortega, who will then slide off the range.

Jung started to pop a bit in the second round, but was caught with an Ortega back elbow dropping him onto the canvas. While Jung tried to emerge and strike back with powerful combos, Ortega was once again the man to get the best hits.

The pattern will repeat throughout the fight. Jung was walking forward, only to see Ortega hit and slide away from danger before Jung could escape any meaningful blows.

Jung never started attacking, as Ortega simply put together a better game plan that prevented Jung from being able to sit on counter shots and do any purposeful action.

“We started work, man,” said Ortega after winning. “Everyone thought I took time off. No man. I had surgery and went straight back to work. I said, ‘You know? I need everything new. I need to get young and get better at MMA. “I tried my best to mix it up and show everyone I am back.”

By the end of the five rounds, there was no doubt who had done enough to achieve victory. The official referees all delivered identical 50-45 scorecards, recognizing the closure that Ortega provided.

Then, according to all pre-fight talk, there will be another shot at the Featherweight Championship, now held by Alexander Vulkanovsky. Ortega went to war with Holloway on his first belt shot before doctors stopped the fight due to swelling around his eye.

After his victory, Ortega said there was only one way to know if his fortunes would be better in his second shot on the belt.

“We’ll figure out if you’re ready, do you know what I’m saying?” Ortega said. “In this game, you take chances. Don’t grow in the comfort zone. Alexander Vulkanovsky, you are the hero. The thinking about your fight is impressive. I have a whole team and we are ready, man.”

In the joint main event, Jessica Andrade looked at every bit of the flyweight competition on her debut at 125 lbs. Andrade picked up a heavy bullet at Catelyn Chukagian in the opening round that forced her to retreat and scream audibly in pain before Andrade could end the fight. Andrade may be close to a chance to win the title against Valentina Shevchenko after she dropped her heavy belt against Weili Zhang and then dropped her match with Rose Namajunas earlier this year.

