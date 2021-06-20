Iran nuclear deal: Tehran’s chief negotiator expects settlement “close”

Iran’s chief negotiator Abbas Araqchi leaves the hotel after the closed-door talks in Vienna.

Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s chief negotiator at the Vienna talks, confirmed that Iran and the major powers are close to reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. But he said that the distance between the parties in reaching an agreement remains and the talks will be postponed for the sake of consultation.

Araqchi said, in an interview with Iranian state television, that the parties are “closer than ever before to reach an agreement.”

However, he said, “Bridging the chasm is not an easy task.”

He added that delegations would return to their respective capitals for consultations.

