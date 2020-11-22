China News: Coronavirus panic at Shanghai airport as it forced thousands into quarantine | The world | News
Another user on Twitter said: “Shanghai Pudong International Airport.
The sudden announcement of comprehensive COVID-19 testing and containment.
“The air is boiling.
“However, rumors say they canceled the mandatory mega-test for fear of unrest.”
As some airport workers tested positive, fans were not allowed to leave the terminal and a reservation area was designated.
This news comes after a worker in a shipping terminal tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
A Shanghai citizen wrote on Twitter: “After the Pudong Airport, the Shanghai South Railway Station has begun to ban.
“Is all of Shanghai really going to collapse?”
Read more: China’s economic coercion, ‘the tip of the iceberg’
Another Twitter user from Shanghai said: “Today, Pudong Airport said 100,000 people would have to be tested.
“Those who have to get off work have to take a taxi to rush to take the tests.
“It is no coincidence that Shanghai is on the verge of erupting now.”