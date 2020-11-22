China News: Coronavirus panic at Shanghai airport as it forced thousands into quarantine | The world | News

“It has been reported that after two positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered at Shanghai Pudong Airport, 14,000 people have been forced to quarantine now,” said one Twitter user, political artist Padiokao. Authorities began compulsory coronavirus tests for every passenger arriving at Shanghai Pudong Airport today, with the publication of video images of masses of people being pushed into testing areas.

“However, rumors say they canceled the mandatory mega-test for fear of unrest.”

The sudden announcement of comprehensive COVID-19 testing and containment.

Another user on Twitter said: “Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

As some airport workers tested positive, fans were not allowed to leave the terminal and a reservation area was designated.

This news comes after a worker in a shipping terminal tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

A Shanghai citizen wrote on Twitter: “After the Pudong Airport, the Shanghai South Railway Station has begun to ban.

“Is all of Shanghai really going to collapse?”

Read more: China’s economic coercion, ‘the tip of the iceberg’