What is a phishing email? Beware of this, otherwise it could be a big technical blow

New Delhi, June 20: With so many things done online in general, online items are also bought in bulk, which makes it a great convenience. But on the other hand, there has also been a huge increase in cases of online fraud. Therefore, it is very important to be vigilant. Cyber ​​fraud poses a risk of financial loss. Phishing emails also play a big role in this. A phishing email is a fraudulent email message. Phishing messages look like real emails. So it may appear that such messages are being sent by a company.

Many mailboxes receive phishing emails. It is very important that you are aware of this. These phishing emails require you to provide private financial information. Once they get to your email, scammers can cause financial or other damage. Beware of these scam emails.

How do you recognize a phishing image?

It is very important to identify phishing emails. Phishing emails contain spelling errors. It will contain grammatical errors, spelling errors, and some other errors.

Phishing scammers often create identical company logos, which are not obvious. These emails always have a link, so you have to click on it. So in any email, don’t click on the link in the message.

The fake emails do not match the real company URLs. If a link is clicked, do not share any information about it.

Posted by:Karisma Bahork First posted:June 20, 2021




