In Bengal, from March 26 to April 29, the committee announced a 6-stage voting schedule

Special report: In an unprecedented manner, the Election Commission announced six rounds of balloting in 294 constituencies in West Bengal.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced that voting will take place in Bengal in six stages.

The first round of voting will be held in West Bengal state on March 26. Purulia, Bankura Jhargram, West Midnapur Part 1, East Midnapur Part 1.

The second round of voting will be held on April 1. Pankora Part II, East Midnapur Part II, South 24 Parganas Part 1.

The third round of voting will be held on April 8.

Voting in the fourth phase will take place on April 10. Howrah Part Two, Hooghly Part Two, South 24 Parganas Part Three.

The fifth round of voting will be held on April 18. North 24 Barganas Part 1, Nadia Part 1, East Burduan Part 1, Jalpaiguri.

43 seats in the sixth stage. Voting ends April 22. North 24 Parganas Part II, East Bardawan Part II and Nadia Part II.

The elections are in the seventh stage in 36 seats. Voting ends April 28. Malda Part 1, Murshidabad Part 1, West Burduan 5, South Kolkata.

The eighth round of elections will be held on April 29. 35 centers. Malda Part 2, Murshidabad Part 2, Birbum, North Kolkata.

Bengal is witnessing elections in 8 stages. The first stage of polling is on March 27, the second stage of polling is on April 1, the third stage of polling is on April 6, the fourth stage of polling is on April 10, the fifth stage of polling is on April 17, the sixth stage of polling is on April 22, and the stage seven is April 26. The final stage of polling – April 29

Voting results will be announced on May 2.