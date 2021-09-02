Big Apple weather emergency: New York City flash flood

1/8 The mayor declares an air emergency in the Big Apple.

There has never been such a weather in New York City. The New York City National Weather Service announced Wednesday evening – early Friday morning CET – that this was the first time a flood emergency warning should be issued. During the night, Central Park experienced the most rain that fell in an hour.

The so-called flash flood emergency advises people to go to higher ground immediately and thus avoid walking or driving during the flood.

Exit Restrictions Until 5 AM

The New York government has called for restrictions on going out before 1:00 a.m. local time. Anyone not working in the emergency services should stay home until 5 a.m. Only emergency vehicles are allowed on the streets.

The weather is causing a big mess in the Big Apple. Several flights have been canceled or postponed. Newark Airport is partially underwater. The city’s subway system has also stopped. Twitter videos show stairs to stops that become waterfalls.

Lifting the dead out of the water

Apparently, there were also deaths in devastating flash floods. CNN, quoting an eyewitness, reported that a “man, about 70 years old”, was hit by a wave while escaping from a car and was swept away by water. Rescue workers can’t help him.

The mayor of Passaic City, New Jersey, called on residents to stay at home. “We get the bodies out of the water and we don’t know where more bodies might be,” said Hector Laura. All restaurants and shops must remain closed for the time being.

Critical Hours Await Us

WELT reporter Ibrahim Naber is currently in New York and has seen the torrential rain up close. For Blick, he reports from the streets and experiences the drama up close.

Reporter in New York: "We still have a few critical hours."

There are ambulances around every corner. Policemen and firefighters are working non-stop. Everyone hopes that the situation will calm down – in the meantime, the rain has subsided somewhat, but we still have a few critical hours,” says Naber.

Incredible scenes from the US Open

“I will be declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter. Furthermore: “Tonight we are witnessing a historic weather event with record rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our streets.”

Incredible Scenes Happening At The US Open: Although the roof of Louis Armstrong Stadium was closed due to torrential rain, it is raining through the closed roof! Spectators flee the crowds of water, two matches have already been postponed.

Game stopped due to rain: Here Louis Armstrong Stadium is flooded

Severe weather after Hurricane Ida

In the evening, between 8:51 p.m. and 9:51 p.m. ET, Central Park had more rain than it had ever fallen in an hour. It was the wettest clock in New York City records – dating back to 1870.