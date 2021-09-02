Big Apple weather emergency: New York City flash flood

Big Apple weather emergency: New York City flash flood

  • 1/8

    The mayor declares an air emergency in the Big Apple.

  • 2/8

    The first flash flood occurs in the city’s history.

  • 7/8

    The severe weather is a remnant of Hurricane Ida.

  • 8/8

    New York underwater.

There has never been such a weather in New York City. The New York City National Weather Service announced Wednesday evening – early Friday morning CET – that this was the first time a flood emergency warning should be issued. During the night, Central Park experienced the most rain that fell in an hour.

The so-called flash flood emergency advises people to go to higher ground immediately and thus avoid walking or driving during the flood.

READ  Herzog, the new president of Israel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *