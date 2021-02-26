Australian Open deal: Barthel is the only German to continue – favorites Nadal and Barty

My favorites did not show any nudity. Rafael Nadal reached the second round of the Australian Open with an undisputed victory by three sets. The world number two, who did not participate in the ATP Cup last week due to back problems, won in Melbourne on Tuesday against Serbian tennis player Laslo Djeri 6: 3, 6: 4, 6: 1. The previous day, the first one arrived in Ranking, Novak Djokovic from Serbia, to the next round with confidence.

Also the favorite Russian co-header Daniel Medvedev decided his opening match for himself. The 24-year-old did not give Canadian Vasek Pospisil a chance at 6: 2, 6: 2, 6: 4. Medvedev and the Russian national team won the ATP Cup Final against Italy on Sunday. With success against Busbecil, he extended his winning streak to 15 matches. Medvedev won the season’s top eight professionals at the ATP Finals last year and is one of the favorites for this year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

Carlos Alkaraz also behaved well. A few days ago, he proudly posted a photo with his role model Nadal, and now he's following him in the second round. In the qualifying duel against Dutch boutique van de Saandcholpe 6: 1, 6: 4, 6: 4 he mentioned his enormous potential. In Spain they place all their hopes on teenagers. Alexandre Zverev's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, chose an interesting description to describe Spain's hope for the future: "If I had to compare him to someone, I'd say he has something from Djokovic, but also from Federer."

Barty puts glasses on opponent – Asarenka has trouble breathing Tennis world number one Ashley Barty saw a perfect return to Grand Slam. The 24-year-old Australian won her first round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Tuesday with 6: 0, 6: 0 – the so-called Cups. Barty refrained from traveling due to the Coronavirus pandemic last year, and thus did not play any matches between the end of February last year and the preparatory tournament in Melbourne last week. On Sunday, she celebrated her ninth WTA title in her career at the Yarra Valley Classic.

Two-time champion Victoria Asarenka, from Melbourne, had trouble breathing during her first role. The 31-year-old Belarusian lost to Jessica Bigula of USA 5: 7, 4: 6 on Tuesday. In the second group, former world number one, like failed Angelique Kerber, on Monday, had to spend two weeks in strict quarantine before the tournament, leaving the venue and receiving treatment.