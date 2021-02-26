Kiss announces appointments in Australia at the end of the year

Kiss They are hopeful that the big parties are back. This comes after the announcement of his last tour in Australia as part of the “end of the road” tour. The American band plans to perform in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and at a festival in Townsville in November and December.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel and it is blind. Finally we come back. The tour is now official and we will be taking nights beyond expectations. We are like crazy and count the days.”Avanza, Paul Stanley. “Until we see you remain safe and ready for us. We are ready for you.”Promate Jane Simmons.
Before this tour Kiss It has many dates in Europe, North America and South America, regions where the epidemic situation is much lower than in Australia.
Australia tour group final in November / December 2021
Sunday November 14 RAC ARENA, Perth
Wednesday November 17 Adelaide Recreation Center
Saturday 20 November ROD LAVER ARENA, Melbourne
Sunday November 21, Road Laffer Arena, Melbourne
Fri Nov 26 QUDOS BANK ARENA, Sydney
Tuesday 30 November Brisbane Entertainment Center
Saturday 4 December, Bank of Queensland Country Stadium, Tunsville (outdoor)
Just announced: The #EndOfTheRoad World #KISS tour is heading to #Australia in November / December 2021!
🎫 #KISSARMY FAN CLUB …
Posted by Kiss at Thursday 25 February 2021
Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Entrepreneur. General pop culture nerd. Music trailblazer. Problem solver. Bacon evangelist. Foodaholic.