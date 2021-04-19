In Belarus, they are ready to be a platform for TCG

Belarus stated that it was still prepared to provide a platform for the Tripartite Contact Group meetings (TCG) To solve the situation in Donbas, and they will not attack Ukraine.

This position was expressed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Belarusian Security Council, Vladimir Archakov, on the air from one of the TV channels. His words were quoted Interfax-West.

“Belarus does not see an alternative to the Minsk agreements. We are still ready to provide a platform for the work of the TCG … As for the conflict in Donbas, we still express our confidence that it can only be resolved through diplomatic measures,” he said …

The Belarusian politician categorically denied opinions about a possible military aggression from Belarus. According to him, the country, despite everything, “is prepared in any way to participate in the settlement of the new conflict that is escalating.”

“Seizing this opportunity, I would like to express the opinion that the Ukrainian side could act in our direction more properly. Because there are shouts that we are about to invade here … I will never believe that the Ukrainian army or the special services are so incompetent that they do not distinguish between the noise Timber transport truck and a row of armored vehicles. “

Let us mention: earlier in Belarus Plans are called “bacchanalia” for Ukraine To transfer the TCG negotiations from Minsk to Poland.

As mentioned OBOZREVATELThe FSB stated to Russia that, along with the KGB in Belarus, two Belarusian citizens were detained in Moscow, who were allegedly He planned a military coup In their country with the participation of Ukrainian nationalists.