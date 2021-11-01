Covid-19 terrorizes, Nakes Singapore Crowds Retreat

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – It was reported that thousands of health workers (nakes) in Singapore decided to resign in the first half of 2021. This was based on several reasons.

In a parliamentary session on Monday (1/11/2021), the state’s health minister, Janelle Putuchiri, said about 1,500 health workers quit in the first half of 2021.

He added that migrant health workers were quitting in greater numbers. Nearly 500 foreign doctors and nurses resigned in the first half of 2021, compared to about 500 in 2020 overall and about 600 in 2019.

“These resignations are mostly given for personal reasons, immigration or return to their countries of origin,” he was quoted as saying. Channel News Asia.

He also said that a message received from a senior member of the medical team said that health workers had suffered from severe overwork from overwork.

“Our people are physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted – whether they admit it or not,” the letter read.

“It is therefore not surprising that the resignation rate has increased this year,” said Dr. Putucheri.

He also mentioned that most health workers have not had the opportunity to take time off since 2020. This is because many health facilities are trying to reduce staff working overtime. In fact, last September, nurses worked an average of 160 to 175 hours a month.

“This percentage is higher than it has been in the past two years,” he said. “Our health care workers have exceeded the call of duty to treat their patients.”

Singapore itself is currently seeing a fairly large spike in Covid-19 cases, up to 5,000 cases per day. Quoting Worldometer data, the city-state has recorded 19,374 cases of coronavirus, accompanied by 407 deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic.

