I was refused a visa to enter the United States and I said vehemently: “The classmates are about to be killed” (photo) | United States | International Students | Student visa | Visa Refusal | Study and Migration



The photo shows Chinese waiting in line for visas outside the US Embassy in 2019. (Photo Credit: GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)

[انظر إلى أخبار الصين في 10 يوليو 2021](See the comprehensive report of Chinese reporter Sophie) Recent requests from Chinese students United States of America The rejection caused anxiety from all walks of life. A student named Wang is studying for a Ph.D. in computer science, taking online classes in China, and has beenThe school was accepted and I got a scholarship, but it was refused just two weeks ago. He said that all his classmates were denied visas, and almost the entire army was wiped out. In their WeChat group, hundreds of people have been denied visas.

Only one question was asked by the Polytechnic University studentsRefusal

On July 7, a student named Zhang from Nanjing University of Science and Technology who was accepted into Columbia University in the United States in April 2021, said in an interview with The Overseas Chinese News that he arrived at the Guangzhou embassy on June 10.face to face, I was not expecting that the visa officer only asked him which school he belongs to and he refused the visa.

The visa officer wrote on Zhang’s visa denial form: “According to Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Presidential Proclamation 10043, you do not meet the requirements for a nonimmigrant visa. Today’s visa result is not acceptable. Appealed.”

Astronautics college student: The interview was rejected less than two minutes ago

Classmate Li, a 2020 Beijing Aeronautics and Astronautical University graduate, began preparing for TOEFL, GRE and other language test scores in 2018, and also used his vacation to go to the United States to do scientific research. In the spring of 2020, he received an offer (notice of acceptance) from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.