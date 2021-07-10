I was refused a visa to enter the United States and I said vehemently: “The classmates are about to be killed” (photo) | United States | International Students | Student visa | Visa Refusal | Study and Migration

[انظر إلى أخبار الصين في 10 يوليو 2021](See the comprehensive report of Chinese reporter Sophie) Recent requests from Chinese studentsUnited States of AmericaStudent visaThe rejection caused anxiety from all walks of life. A student named Wang is studying for a Ph.D. in computer science, taking online classes in China, and has beenUnited States of AmericaThe school was accepted and I got a scholarship, but it was refused just two weeks ago. He said that all his classmates were denied visas, and almost the entire army was wiped out. In their WeChat group, hundreds of people have been denied visas.
The photo shows Chinese waiting in line for visas outside the US Embassy in 2019. (Photo Credit: GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
Only one question was asked by the Polytechnic University studentsRefusal
On July 7, a student named Zhang from Nanjing University of Science and Technology who was accepted into Columbia University in the United States in April 2021, said in an interview with The Overseas Chinese News that he arrived at the Guangzhou embassy on June 10.face to face, I was not expecting that the visa officer only asked him which school he belongs to and he refused the visa.
The visa officer wrote on Zhang’s visa denial form: “According to Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Presidential Proclamation 10043, you do not meet the requirements for a nonimmigrant visa. Today’s visa result is not acceptable. Appealed.”
Astronautics college student: The interview was rejected less than two minutes ago
Classmate Li, a 2020 Beijing Aeronautics and Astronautical University graduate, began preparing for TOEFL, GRE and other language test scores in 2018, and also used his vacation to go to the United States to do scientific research. In the spring of 2020, he received an offer (notice of acceptance) from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
He told me that because of the epidemic, last year, he studied remotely through online classes at home, but also needed to complete remote scientific research projects. Because of the time difference, it was common to come to class and do scientific research day and night. Unexpectedly, the result of the visa will make him collapse.
The US State Department earlier canceledinternational studentsBan on entry to the United States. Student Lee went to apply for a visa on June 22 and plans to register in the United States in the fall of 2021.
Unexpectedly, the interview process was completed in less than two minutes. According to his colleague Li, a visa officer in Beijing asked him directly for a profile. As soon as he saw “Beihang”, he typed on the computer and turned it down.
It is believed that the administrative order dealt a major blow to international students. He also stated that, to his knowledge, those who were refused entry visasChinaAmong the students, not only are the four majors in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), others, such as the humanities and social sciences, are also denied the fate of visa refusal.
meterComputer major Wang: After being accepted, he already enrolled in online classes and was refused a visa
Student Wang, who is currently studying for a Ph.D. in computer science, said that he applied to a US university before the 10043 ban was issued and was awarded a US scholarship. He was studying online courses in China. Went to apply for a visa two weeks ago and was refused.
Student Wang also said that as far as he knew, all students he met had been denied visas, and almost the entire army was wiped out. There are hundreds of people in their WeChat group who have been denied visas. “I hope science knows no boundaries, academics know no boundaries,” student Wang said on social media.
What is Presidential Decree No. 10043?
In May 2020, the former President of the United Statestrump(Trump) signed Presidential Decree 10043, which stated that it would suspend and restrict relevant personnel currently employed by or employed by organizations that implement or support a military-civilian integration strategy to study or conduct research through F or J visas. U.S. Study or Research.
What kind of students have their visas denied under Ban 10043?
Li Mu, who is in charge of an institution for Chinese study abroad, said that of the nearly 500 Chinese students denied visas, they were mostly in science and engineering colleges, with majors in computer science, electronic engineering, biological engineering, physics and other majors.
Chinese Communist Party protests US visa refusal
With regard to the rejection of about 500 Chinese students, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said a few days ago that the US move “seriously harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students studying abroad,” and said that it presented “seriousness.” representations” with the United States.
In response, the US Embassy in China responded on July 8 that visa restrictions on some Chinese students affect only a small number of students, but are necessary to prevent CCP from using US technology to achieve its own goals.
Internal US documents: Some international students stole sensitive military intelligence
According to a recent report by the Washington Liberty Beacon, according to an internal document from the US Department of Homeland Security, during the week of June 12, a.Student visaForeigners in the United States are trying to leave the United States with sensitive military intelligence. The document does not say whether the suspect was arrested or detained, but law enforcement confirmed one thing: This person entered the United States on an Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) visa.
According to reports, in the past year alone, US federal officials have labeled thousands of Chinese citizens as “potential spies.”
The media also spread from time to time that Chinese scientists in the United States had stolen American technology and returned it to China. It was discovered what the media could report, how many “scholars” who succeeded in stealing and returning to China. Not detected unknown.
Internet users comment:
“It is not hard to understand that the United States is afraid of being robbed! The sea sails with robbery, everything grows with robbery, rain and dew feed amid the stall, and revolution is bragging and impudent.”
“(US visa refusal) Really good news. The US is finally sober.”
“A lot of (international students) wear patriotic pink, and when they come to the US, they scold the US. Why did you come to the US?”
“Science knows no borders, and academics know no limits, yes, but people have limits!”
“The Emperor of the United States helps you cultivate talents, and when you leave, you give back all the things you should and shouldn’t give back, then all the people violently overthrow the Emperor of the United States. If the Emperor of the United States helps you, you are sick of people who treat others as fools themselves. stupid.
Source: Look at China
