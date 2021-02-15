In Russia, the lights lit up in protest

In addition, hundreds of people in Moscow formed a human chain of solidarity with Navalny’s wife Julia Navalna and the women persecuted for political reasons. The Medusa News Service reported that about 70 people took part in a similar demonstration in St. Petersburg.

Russians lit candles and lit lights after the massive January demonstrations in the streets were severely hit by Russian security forces, and more than 11,400 people were arrested in connection with the protests, and then the authorities began 90 prosecutions against the participants.

Across Russia, people light candles as a sign of protest against police intervention and imprisonment of opposition leader Navalny, or light bulbs on cell phones. Shot from Moscow. Photo: Alexander Zimlianchenko CTK / AP

The authorities strongly warned this week that no measures are allowed in support of Navalny.

The unifying slogan of Sunday events is that love is stronger than fear (Lyubov feared stronger) And under the appropriate hashtag, people also add photos to social networks. The photos usually show small groups of people with lights, sometimes only lonely individuals or figures and carvings in snow created from candles.

In addition to Yulia Navalna, the protesters, who formed a human chain in the two largest Russian cities on Sunday, also wanted to support, for example, activist and member of the Pussy Riot art group Maria Aljochinova, members of the marine team Lyubov Sobolova. And Kira Garmisova or the artist Julia Svetkova.

A strictly organized demonstration is permitted in Tatarstan

In Kazan, the capital of Tatars, the authorities allowed a demonstration "against arrests during protests and repression and for changing election laws." However, only 200 people participated in the event.

And these are people next to the dormitory of Moscow State University in Lomonosovsky Prospekt Image sent by viewer pic.twitter.com/Ges4wuwBtI Rain (tvrain) February 14, 2021

Their number was checked in the field by the police, who released the participants behind metal barriers. However, according to Kommersant, several hundred other people stood behind the barriers and a total of about a thousand participants arrived at the event.

Despite the authorities’ approval of the protest, according to OVD-Info, the police have detained nine people.

Navalny was arrested on January 17, upon his return from Germany, where he was recovering from poisoning last year with nerve gas from a group of new arrivals. The next day, the court sentenced him to 30 days in prison. Tens of thousands took to the streets on January 23 and 31 to protest his imprisonment.