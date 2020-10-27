Cyberpunk 2077 is delayed until December 10

CD Projekt RED includes Lateness Cybranc 2077 From previously announced November 19 release date through December 10. It will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via steamAnd the Epic Games StoreAnd and Gog, And Stadia at launch, followed by PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series at a later time.

Get the full message on delay from CD Projekt RED below.

Hello all,

Today, we decided to move the release date Cyberpunk 2077 By 21 days. The new release date is December 10.

Most likely, there are many feelings and questions on your mind, so, first of all, please accept our humble apology.

The biggest challenge for us now is to ship the game on the current generation, the next generation, and the PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test nine versions of them (Xbox One / X, compatibility on Xbox Series S / X, PlayStation 4 / Pro, compatibility With PlayStation 5, PC, Stadia) … while working from home. Ago Cyberpunk 2077 Evolved into a nearly next-generation title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure that everything works well and that each release runs smoothly. We realize it might sound unreal when someone says 21 days can make any difference in such a huge and complex game, but they really do.

Some of you might also ask what these words mean in light of our saying that we achieved Master of Gold some time ago. Passing certification, or “going to Gold”, means the game is ready, can be completed, and has all the content. But this does not mean that we stop working on it and raise the level of quality. On the contrary, this is the time when many improvements are made which will then be distributed via the 0 day correction. This is the time period that we have reduced our count.

We feel we have a great game at our fingertips and are ready to make every decision, even the toughest ones, if it ultimately results in you getting a video game that you will fall in love with.

is yours,

Adam Padowski and Marcin Iwinski