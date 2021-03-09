horror! The father beheaded a 17-year-old man. Your daughter and I took her to the police because of … Video 18+



Uttar Pradesh, India

March 09, 2021, 13:01

Residents of the Indian city of Uttar Pradesh are shocked by the horrific crime.

They saw an ominous view of a street.

A fruit seller was walking quietly in front of them, holding a severed head in hand, dailymail.co.uk reports.

A man named Sarvesh Kumar walked two kilometers from his home to the police to turn himself in.

This is how eyewitnesses photographed it.

During interrogation, he explained that he went back to a house where his daughter was alone. He was angry because he found out that the 17-year-old was dating a guy he didn’t like. He locked her up, cut her head off, and cut her arm off.

Sarvesh said he would kill his daughter’s friend if he found him.

After confessing, Kumar was arrested on the spot, and his daughter’s body was already found in his home.

According to India’s National Crime Recording Bureau, Uttar Pradesh committed the most crimes against women in the past year.

These crimes are known as “honor crimes”.

