The most important ATP tournaments live on skysport.de | Tennis News

Roger Federer is back! The tennis star celebrates his emotional comeback on the ATP Tour in Doha after a 400-day break from injury. Sky Sports will be broadcasting the tournament live from Tuesday.

It took two knee operations and months of rehab to get back on the field. But the Federer era doesn’t have to end yet. On Wednesday, the senior senior will enter the competition again. At the ATP club in Doha, Federer wants to fully attack again.

“I know it’s rare for a 40-year-old player to return after a year,” Federer said with a smile before the tournament. At the same time, he said he did not have high expectations for himself: “The most important thing anyway” is to be free of pain and injury.













19:08



Roger Federer returns to the tennis court after a hiatus of more than a year in Doha. All about the return of Roger Federer Special. (Video: 19:09 minutes)



Wednesday: Federer is back on live broadcast

After saying goodbye in the first round, his opponent will be decided in Tuesday’s Round of 16 between Jeremy Shardy and Daniel Evans. Federer’s comeback will appear immediately in full skysport.de Im Stream.

For the Swiss, it will be the first game since January 31, 2020. At that time, the 39-year-old was playing in the semi-finals of the Australian Open against Novak Djokovic and had been suffering from knee problems for a long time. Time. The match ended 3-0 in groups of Serbs (7: 6, 4: 6, 6: 3). This was followed by a message that Federer had to undergo surgery.

The schedule is on Tuesday

12:30 p.m.: Jeremy Shardy vs Daniel Evans

Next up: Norbert Gombos opposite Malik Al Jaziri

Not before 4pm: Lloyd Harris v Stan Wawrinka

Next up: David Goffin versus Philip Krajinovic













4:03



Roger Federer is one of the greatest tennis players of all time. In Doha, he returns to the court after a break of more than a year (Video: 04:03 minutes)



Tim provides his services in Doha

Dominic Timm also bid farewell in the first round. In Doha, the Austrian returned to the stadium for the first time after leaving the Australian Open. The match winner meets Aslan Karatsev against Mubarak Shannan Zahid.

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the Qatar ExxonMobil Open live from Tuesday to Saturday.

More about the authors on skysport.de