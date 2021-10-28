Here’s the new free streaming service

From today, Pluto TV, America’s free streaming service, is also available in Italy. The platform, which is owned by ViacomCBS, requires no registration or subscription, and offers 40 thematic channels with movies and TV series. Pluto TV was launched in 2014 in the United States, and in recent years it has expanded its catchment area to reach almost all parts of the world.

The service has already been in Europe, particularly in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK since December 2018. Last year, in October, ViacomCBS announced that PlutoTV would also arrive in Spain, France and Italy; For the first two, the service became available in October and February respectively, and reached over 50 broadcast channels.

Pluto TV, the free streaming service

Pluto TV has officially arrived in Italy. Unlike giants like Netflix, Prime Video or Disney +, The service provides its contents without the need for registration or subscription. At the moment, the show is 40 thematic channels that will become 55 by the end of the year. In addition to the linear suggestion of channels, there are also contents On demand.

Pluto TV has arrived in Italy.

Pluto TV depends on the model Fast – Free, ad-supported TV: For every hour of broadcast 4 ad breaks, a bit like a good old TV. A perfectly acceptable compromise since the service is completely free and will offer a lot of updated content.

At the moment, films and series on the platform are only available in Italian: for the contents in the original language, we will have to wait a little longer. Pluto TV has already confirmed that it is working hard on adding subtitles and selecting languages.

Pluto TV titles

Pluto TV divides its offer into channels He lives And content upon request. Live channels are divided into thematic areas: featured content, films, series, crime, entertainment, music, sports, documentaries, children’s programs. Each zone consists of multiple channels with rich programming to satisfy all tastes.

Among the channels dedicated to movies there is an exclusive channel for Italian titles. The entertainment channels are currently the best, and include titles such as seat fistsAnd She is 16 and she is pregnantAnd army of failure And an entire channel dedicated to the anime world. Even children will not be disappointed: the programs intended for them are very diverse, and include products such as SpongeBobAnd iCarly NS Two fairly single parents.

Pluto TV: The free streaming service arrives in Italy

Section On demandAlternatively, it also includes a sub-section of genres of movies and TV series. You can search for movies and shows by main genre, as well as explore the content most viewed by viewers. While browsing the platform catalog, you can still continue watching the program He lives Thanks to the always-on video player.

Where can you see it?

The streaming service can be accessed directly from website or from appliPortable Cations for Android and iOS. It’s also on Chromecast, FireTV Stick, Google TV, Apple TV, and many Samsung and LG smart TVs, as well as in Playstation 3 and Playstation 4 stores.

Pluto TV expects Paramount+ to arrive in 2022. The platform will arrive in Italy in cooperation with Sky, and will be free for all Sky Cinema subscribers. The streaming service will bring all of Paramount Pictures’ content to our country, including MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and CBS. ViacomCBS will therefore keep the two shows separate, and continue to provide free content on PlutoTV While it allows you to get a subscription to the original Paramount products.