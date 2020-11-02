David Letterman predicts that not only will President TrumpDonald John Trump leads Biden Trump in the Texas voter poll from the left-leaning polling center On The Trail: Understanding Super Poll On Sunday, Trump chides the FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden’s bus More He fails to win a second term on Election Day, but he will suffer a great loss.

“I think he will lose it hugely, and that will be a relief to every living creature in this country, whether he realizes it now or not,” Netflix host “My next guest needs no introduction.” He told an eagle in an interview Published Monday.

“It will definitely be a relief to me and my family, and I generally think the residents will be,” added Letterman, a vocal critic of Trump. “I am more confident now than I was then, and I was very confident at the time. I was wrong. I don’t think I’m going to be wrong this time.”

The 73-year-old TV personality, who Trump hosted as a guest when he hosted The Late Show on CBS, described the president as “psychotic” and “without spirit.” But while noting that he was particularly horrified by the president’s treatment of the press – he has repeatedly described “fake news media” as “the enemy of the people” – Letterman said he was “tired of criticizing the president.”

“I’m tired of criticizing the administration,” Letterman said. “I’m tired of grumbling and nervousness.” “I think this guy is a bully, and the bullies scare people. But once you vote, I think that’s the end of it. Then I think the real fun will begin – to see what happens after you get this job out of under him.”