FIFA unveils brand identity for Australia and New Zealand 2023

Madrid, October 28 (EFE). FIFA on Thursday presented the brand identity for the upcoming Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, whose design includes 32 colored squares to celebrate the expansion of the number of entries to that. Draws and collects motifs from the image and culture of the two countries.

With the slogan “Beyond Greatness” (Beyond Greatness), the identity and slogan integrate local landscapes in vivid colours, inspired by places in both countries and mixed with motifs from their indigenous cultures, as well as representing the encounter of the best teams in competition and the spirit and values ​​that the hosts present to the world, with Football is their center.

La secretaria general de la FIFA, Fatma Samoura, destacó que “el fútbol femenino sigue creciendo y “Beyond Greatness”, el nuevo lema, captura perfectamente lo que la FIFA quiere lograr para el fútbol femenino en la mete y el corazóns de los everybody”.

“The new brand identity gracefully reflects the expansion of the tournament from 24 to 32 teams and evokes the colors and diversity of shirt designs for the teams participating in the most important women’s football competition,” Samoura said in the presentation. In Australia by Optus Sport and in New Zealand by Sky TV.

Besides Samora, FIFA’s Director of Women’s Football, Sarai Barman of New Zealand, Australian striker Kah Simon and New Zealand striker Hannah Wilkinson also spoke.

“The main objective of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is to showcase women talent. Everything we try to achieve for women in football and in society will be visible in the eyes of the world in Australia and New Zealand. It is a unique competition, like this slogan. It is like nothing we have seen before. Let’s support him,” Barman said.

The show also included a contest sound identity called “The Unity,” a composition by electronic music artist and producer Kelly Lee Owens, which adds to the visual designs created in collaboration with local artists.

The World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023 and will expand by the time the number of participants reached 32, said Dave Beachy, Director of the World Cup.

For Dave Beachy, “It is an excellent symbol of our plans to organize a competition that takes players and fans beyond greatness and maintains the incredible momentum that is already happening in the growth of women’s sports and gender equality.”

(c) EFE . Agency