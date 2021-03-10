He paused, filming a train collision with a bus, watching what happened to him and making him crazy

One thing he didn’t expect happened





A Swedish man did not expect what happened to him in that terrifying moment, as everything was set for disaster; The broken bus is on the train strip, the commuter train is coming quickly, and the man stood at a great distance to take a video of the expected accident, one thing he did not expect and happened.

According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, the accident occurred Tuesday morning in Gothenburg, on the western coast of Sweden, when a passenger bus with a trailer broke down on the railway line while crossing the crossbars, and there was no time to pull the bus without passengers, so the driver left it and moved away.

The newspaper adds: At that moment, a man named Freddy Pearson was standing at the nearby bus station, saw the incident, took out the camera, and decided to take a video of the expected accident, and yet he was shocked by the accident.

In the video, we hear the train whistle loud and warning useless, as we hear the voice of “Pearson” chanting: “Here is the train coming, it is approaching … it is approaching.” They start some flames and cause the front of the bus that is hitting the train to turn from the side.

Here, what Pearson did not expect, happens when the train derailed while running quickly, and shrapnel from the accident nearly hit the photographer, who ran madly and confused for fear of being injured, before finally calming down and completing the filming of the torn bus after the accident.

Local media quoted “Pearson” as saying, “Debris flew over my head while I was filming the train veering off its lane and turning the empty bus into a deformed metal mess,” adding: “It’s a crazy situation.”

The Swedish police confirmed that the bus was empty at the time of the accident, and about 50 passengers were on board the train, and three passengers were slightly injured, and they were taken to the hospital to receive medical care, and the bus was booked for further investigations, and the cause of the accident was not directed. No charges for anyone yet.



Train collided with a bus