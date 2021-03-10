UK start date and time, TV channel, live broadcast, and full billboard named “The Sauce” as WBO title

Lightweight superstar Lawrence Oculi returns to the ring later this month to face Polish Krzysztof Glowaki for the WBO title.

Anthony Joshua’s sparring partner Okolei defeated Nikodim Jizhevsky in December on the bottom card for AJ’s victory over Kobrat Boliv.

Cruiserweight star Lawrence Oakley meets Paul Krzysztof Glowaki for the WBO title

“ The Sauce ” has already claimed British and European gold in cruiserweight and is now looking to add the vacant WBO belt to its growing portfolio.

He’s ready to take on Glowacki, the former WBO heavyweight cruiserweight champion.

The 34-year-old has been out of the ring since June 2019 when he lost to Meris Bredis, but he has the pedigree to give Okoli a good test.

Okolie v Glowacki: When and How to Watch

This 12-round cruiser weight battle will take place on Saturday, March 20.

He is expected to walk around the ring 10pm UK time But that will depend on the results of the card.

Tonight’s action will be shown at Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports customers can broadcast this live broadcast through the Sky app using mobile devices, tablets or computers.

Otherwise, you can purchase the Sky Sports Day Card on NowTV for £ 9.99.

Okolie v Glowacki: Cartelera

Lawrence Oculi vs Krzysztof Glowacki – for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title

Chris Bellam Smith – Dion Juma – for the Commonwealth and the cruiserweight titles in the UK Anthony Fowler vs Jorge Forte Joe Cordina vs Farrokh Kurbanov Solomon Duckers vs Tiba Ramla Ali – Vanessa Caballero

Boxeo Matchroom

Lawrence Okolie has shown he’s ready for Okolie v Glowacki: Tale of the Tape World Title

Lawrence Oculi by Krzysztof Glowacki

Nationality: British – Polish

Age: 28 – 34

Height: 6 feet 5-6 feet

Range: 82 ” – 75 ”

Position: Orthodox – left-handed

Registration: 15/0/0 – 31/2/0

KOs: 12-19

Courses: 63-193

For the First Time: 3/25/2017 – 3/10/2008

Final Battle: beat Nikodim Jizhevsky – lost to Meris Brides

Okolie v Glowacki: What was that said?

Lawrence Oakley: “In the end, I feel like I’m going to win no matter what happens; I’m fine.

“You never know, he’s out on his last fight, so during the year he didn’t fight, the rest might have done him a bit.

“I think it was an endless camp before this, it has always been the same since the first amateur fights.

“I just need to stay active, keep pushing, and the physical shape I have before this battle is not just about this date, it is about all the camps I’ve fought before, so it’s a continuation of all the work that I have over.”