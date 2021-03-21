Gulf Malayali International Council

Dubai The International Malayali Council has expanded the Middle East region by coordinating the various emirates. The meeting, which was held via the Internet, chaired by Dr. B. It was opened by Ibrahim Al-Hajj. Shane Chandrasenan headed the post.

The inauguration ceremony of the owners of new offices in Dubai, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain was also held. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Middle East, Abdul Kalam, was sworn in. Global President Jopala Pillai and Global Vice President John Maathai delivered the keynote speech. Secretary General Gregory Middel, Thomas Arambankudi, Global Vice President Dr. Vijayalakshmi, President of the Middle East Radhakrishnan Thiruvathu, Secretary Dipo John, President of the American Region Philip Thomas, President Sudhir Nambiar, President of the Europe Region Julie Thadathil, President Julie M. He also received Pattayathil.

In Dubai District, Sasikumar Nair (Chairman), Shuja Suman (Chairman), Abdul Rahman Shaji (General Secretary) and Abraham Matthew (Treasurer) are in charge.

Thomas Oman (Abraham Matthew), Sherian Thomas Kikade (President), Dias Edkula (January again) and Syed Abu Latif (Treasury) were elected as trustees of the Ajman area. In Umm Al Quwain State, Harikrishnan (Chairman), Pradeep John (Chair), Shankar Narayanan (Secretary General) and Rajesh Pillai (Treasurer) are in charge. The World Malayali Council decided to sponsor the Lalithambika Antarjanam Short Story Competition to find young writers. Doctor. Giro Varghese welcomed and thanked Nashed Mohamed.