Abandoned game! Baby Go 2 cameras are out and can be fitted inside the clothes. Tech Digital Camera | Mirrorless Cameras | Camera News | Malayalam Technology News

The Go 2 (Go 2) model launched by Insta 360 is one of the smallest action cameras in the world. Weighing just 27 grams, the camera also has a mounting system inside. The first indications are that the new model, which can take photos and video, is performing relatively well. Because it is so small, it can be installed anywhere. As such, it might appeal to action camera enthusiasts like the Go Pro. It also comes with a number of accessories to secure the camera. A magnet was installed inside the Go 2 itself. This can be useful in many situations. The advantage of this is that it can be simply applied to magnetic surfaces. The camera can also be clipped into the user’s clothing and taken.

The Go 2 also comes with a charging case. The fact that you can do many exercises with it will also be attractive to those who like small cameras. The charging case can be transformed into a grip. It can be used to tie a headband or anything. This can be a great tool for those who want to shoot a variety of scenes.

Even those who are afraid of the camera can use it as it can shoot without user intervention. The waterproof feature is another feature of the camera. If necessary, the lens can be replaced. They can be replaced by ND filters. However, the filters are not available with the camera. They must be paid an additional amount. Insta 360 claims that their camera will be unique in size, stability and performance. Athletes and others can simply wear it over their clothes and engage in regular activities.

The new Go 2 is expected to have the same performance as the Insta 360. It has the 1 / 2.3-inch sensor they used. F / 2.2 aperture. The focal length of this UV lens is 11.24mm. However, you can shoot from four angles, including the 120-degree and 110-degree movement view. The ISO range is 100-3200. It can be compensated as required. Auto White also offers some presets in addition to balance. The video shot will be in MP4 format. It has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The speed is 30 frames per second. HDR video can be shot at 24 fps. In addition to a standard fixation, a fluoxetate stabilizer is also provided.

Images can be recorded in INSG and DNG formats at a resolution of 2560 x 1440. You can also use some presets such as Nightshot and Starlaplace. Can record 6X hyperlapse and 4 slow motion. The resolution will be only 1920 x 1080. The company claims to have excellent stability even while jumping and running. It also has IPX8 water resistance. It can be used without problems, up to a depth of four meters in the water. The Aquavision Companion app will make photographing in the water much easier. The company also says that using FlashCut 2.0 in the app can remove blur when shooting in water. This is a camera that can be triggered anywhere without much interference from the owner when going for a walk.

The company claims that the carrying case can operate as an accessory and that the camera can operate for approximately 150 minutes if charged for half an hour with the included charger. The case can also be used as a remote control. This bag can be converted into a tripod and portable grip instantly. With Bluetooth in the box, the camera can be controlled even at a distance of about 10 meters. Go 2 is priced at $ 299.99.

