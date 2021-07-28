Green corridor, tampons and quarantine: all the rules for Italians on vacation abroad

While you are in Italy the green passport issue is spreading, for those who are going on holiday abroad it is not easy to extricate themselves among them Many different rules for each destination. In fact, many countries require other requirements in addition to the green certificate which is now in force in the European Union. here is one Driving with all the rules from country to country.

Greece

To go to Greece, all citizens, including minors who have reached the age of 12, must fill out a Passenger Locator Form (PLF), which must provide information about the place of origin, the previous length of stay in other countries and your address of residence in Greece. It is necessary to present the Green Pass, otherwise one of these certificates is required: completion of a vaccination course of at least 14 days; Negative molecular test performed within 72 hours prior to entry into Greece; Undertake a rapid antigen test within 48 hours prior to entry into Greece; Treatment certificate issued after a molecular or rapid antigen test. Upon arrival in Greece, the sample may undergo a mandatory rapid test. Those who refuse may be denied entry. In the case of positivity towards the rapid entry smear, there is a mandatory isolation period. Farnesina explains that customers of restaurants, bars, cafes and all indoor entertainment venues (cinemas, theaters, etc.) will have to show that they have been vaccinated or tested negative in the past three days (partial) or in the past two days (unhealthy). Minors will only be allowed access on the basis of the approved negative result after the self-test. Proof of vaccination, molecular testing or antigen testing is not required for outdoor restaurants/bars. When returning to Italy, it is necessary to present the Passenger Locator Form and Green Certificate, whether vaccination with an EMA-recognised vaccine, or a molecular or antigenic smear made in the past 48 hours.

France

Italians who have completed at least a 2-week course of vaccination with the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines or a 4-week course with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can go to France. Those who have not been vaccinated can enter under the following conditions: if you are over 11 years old, you can enter with a molecular test or antigen test, with a negative result, which is done less than 72 hours before departure; new test on arrival; Mandatory quarantine for 10 days Green Certificate, whether vaccination with an EMA-recognized vaccine, cure, molecular or antigenic buffer performed in the past 48 hours. The green lane is mandatory for access to entertainment and cultural venues, and from August entry to bars, restaurants, shopping malls, trains, planes and long-distance buses will also be required. Upon return to Italy, it is necessary to present the Passenger Locator Form and Green Certificate, whether vaccination with an EMA-recognized vaccine, or by cure, molecular or antigen buffer made in the past 48 hours.

Spain

The rules for entering Spain “vary according to the risk category in the countries of origin, determined by the Spanish government on a weekly basis according to the index of recorded infections with Covid-19.” There is no obligation to quarantine for those coming from the Schengen area countries, it is necessary to undergo a health examination before entering the country. Upon return to Italy, it is necessary to present the Passenger Locator Form and Green Certificate, whether vaccination with an EMA-recognized vaccine, or by cure, molecular or antigen buffer performed in the past 48 hours.

Portugal

You must complete the Portuguese Government Digital Localization Form (PLF) and submit a Green Card. Those who do not have the Green Pass must have one of these certificates: Complete a minimum 14-day course of vaccination; Negative molecular test performed within 72 hours prior to entry into Greece; Undertake a rapid antigen test within 48 hours prior to entry into Greece; Treatment certificate issued after a molecular or rapid antigen test.

Austria

A green permit is required to travel to Austria. Possession of a test, recovery certificate or vaccination exempts you from quarantine, provided you have been in Austria for the previous 10 days. Those who do not have one of the three certifications must take the test within 24 hours. Upon return to Italy, it is necessary to present the Passenger Locator Form and Green Certificate, whether vaccination with an EMA-recognized vaccine, or by cure, molecular or antigen buffer made in the past 48 hours.

Malta

You can enter Malta by presenting a Green Pass certifying that you have completed a course of vaccination against Covid-19 of at least 14 days. Those without the certificate are required to self-quarantine for 14 days in a designated hotel by the Maltese health authorities. The food costs are borne by the person concerned. People who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons and children aged 5 to 11 do not have to have a green pass but must submit a negative test that is taken within 72 hours before entering Maltese territory. Upon return to Italy, it is necessary to present the Passenger Locator Form and Green Certificate, whether vaccination with an EMA-recognized vaccine, or by cure, molecular or antigen buffer performed in the past 48 hours.

United kingdom

To go to the UK, a negative result for a Covid-19 test taken in the three days prior to the day of departure must be submitted. The test must be in English with the name of the traveler as shown in the passport/ID card, date of birth, name of the test taken and contact details of the medical center that conducted the test. In addition, the online travel locator form must be completed in the two days prior to departure. A 10-day quarantine commitment, which can be halved by taking a paid test on the fifth day of self-isolation. Both tests remain mandatory on the second and eighth day of isolation. On return, there are five days of mandatory quarantine and it is necessary to submit a passenger locator form.

