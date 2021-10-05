Netflix launches random play on Android: How it works

Careers shuffle on Netflix, also called “Play Something” or “Play Something,” was released in beta in an Android smartphone app last May. Starting today, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the feature will be available to any user worldwide.

After the summer testing phase in select global regions, the Netflix app will gradually receive a file button “play something” On the main screen when open: Pressing it will start playing random content between movies, TV series, documentaries, stand-up comedy shows, or anything else. If a randomly chosen view does not suit you, the app will allow you to switch to other content very quickly.

Netflix support is selected Two job details: Display and correct operation of the “play something” button will not happen until after a period of use of the service, since the recommendation algorithm needs a chronological order based on random selection of the contents. In addition, the suggestions will also show movies and TV series that are not completed or that are included in the “My List” section.

To access this feature, simply go to the Google Play Store and check the availability of files New updates to the Netflix app.

In conclusion, we remember that Netflix raised prices in Italy.