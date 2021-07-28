Augsburg: Less parking space, more space for cyclists: Here’s what the new bike lanes bring

4 minutes ago

Bicycle lanes are now marked on Hermanstrasse. The topic is controversial – some complain about the lack of parking spaces, others do not go to great lengths

NS

Stefan Krug

There has been a bike path for cyclists in Hermanstraße since Tuesday: after years of debate and demands, the city has put yellow signs for a traffic test, and on Wednesday the latest details will be added such as the pictograms. Cyclists can now travel separately from vehicular traffic in both directions. In the direction of the city, the section around the Kaiserhof intersection is excluded for the time being – the city fears traffic jams for cars and trams here.

