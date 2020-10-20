Global Report: New Covid cases and lockdowns recorded across Europe | world News

Regions in Spain And the Italy They reverted to closing and Ireland You’ll do this from Wednesday depending on countries Europe New high levels of COVID-19 infection continue to be reported and governments struggle to contain the second wave of the epidemic.

Northern Spanish The Navarre region, with 945 cases per 100,000 people compared to 312 nationally, has announced a two-week lockdown from Thursday that will be stricter than the measures the central government has imposed on Madrid.

The regional government has said that people will only be allowed in and out of Navarre for work, university studies, caring for relatives, or in emergency situations. Restaurants, cafes and bars will be closed, while stores may open 40% but close by 9 PM.

The closure in and around the capital is a bitter source Arguments between central and regional governmentIt is scheduled to end next Saturday amid media reports that the regional government is considering imposing a curfew.

The central government said, on Tuesday, that it is also studying a curfew to cope with the high number of daily cases nationwide, which reached 38,000 on Monday.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said that imposing a curfew in Madrid, and perhaps after it, will require the activation of the state of emergency, adding that a period of more than two weeks requires the support of some opposition parties.

Ireland It is set to become the first country in the European Union To return to closeThe Taoiseach Institute, Michel Martin, confirmed late Monday that the nationwide “stay at home” order had been issued, but insisted schools remain open.

The measures will go into effect for six weeks from midnight on Wednesday and will see all non-essential retail businesses close, bars and restaurants restricted to fast food, and people required to stay home with a travel limit of 5 km for exercise.

in a ItalyIn the southern region of Campania, it will ask the central government to grant permission for a night-time curfew starting this weekend, after the northern Lombardy region got the green light for a similar lockdown from 11 PM until 5 AM starting Thursday.

In contrast to what happened when the epidemic first emerged in March, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is looking to give towns and regions more leeway to define their own restrictions as infections increase across the country.

Local officials in both regions have warned that their health systems are at risk of exhaustion, with the mayor of Naples saying that only 15 intensive care beds remain in Campania and experts predicting that the number of intensive care unit admissions will rise from 100 to 600 in Lombardy.

PolandMeanwhile, parliament has postponed an emergency debate on new rules to increase the number of medical personnel available to treat Covid-19 cases and make wearing face masks in public places legally binding, after opposition parties demanded clarifications.

Doctors demanded more support for the health system after reports of patients dying when ambulances were unable to find a hospital to receive them. Poland 9,291 new infections were announced on Tuesday, its second-highest daily number.

Hungary He is also rolling back the new measures despite growing criticism of Viktor Orban’s government reaction. During the first wave, Hungary Relatively low numbers of injuries and deaths were recorded.

But this month, more Hungarians have died from the Coronavirus than the previous four months combined. According to the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC), the country currently has the third highest rolling death rate for seven days per million in the mass, behind the Czech Republic and Romania.

Russia Today, Tuesday, 16,319 new cases were recorded, a record high, including 4,999 cases in the capital, Moscow, while Germany The Bavarian municipality of Berchtesgadner Land has been closed starting at 2 pm on Tuesday.

Schools, nurseries and restaurants are closed and residents are confined to their homes unless they have a legitimate reason to leave. The local lockdown, the first of its kind in Bavaria since April, came as the municipality reported the highest rate of Covid-19 infection for seven days in the country, with 272.8 new infections per 100,000 residents.

The federal government has insisted that it will try to avoid a second nationwide lockdown at all costs, but some officials in recent days have suggested cordoning off the regions to contain the spread of the virus.

Lothar Weiler, head of the German disease control agency, said last week that while it seemed unthinkable to encircle entire regions nine months ago, he could now see some states take such a step.

Greece On Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said it had canceled a plan to allow a limited number of spectators to return to sporting events. “Holding matches even with a small number of spectators … would send the wrong message to the citizens,” the organization said, after the country recorded 438 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday.

Outside Europe, IranDaily injuries exceeded 5,000 people – a new record. There were also 322 new deaths. President Hassan Rouhani said the worst-affected country in the Middle East is “now facing a bigger wave of the virus” than it was earlier in the year.