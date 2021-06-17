G7 leaders enjoy barbecues and lobsters but the climate crisis is growing

Greta Thunberg, the young climate activist, explained her job disappointment To the various leaders of countries who participated in summit G7, which was held between 11 and 13 June this year, in the town of Carbis Bay, Cornwall, at the Carbis Bay Hotel.

The event, led by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Jones, his goal was to bring together a group Leader From the G7 countries including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, ahead of this year’s United Nations conference to discuss a range of global issues, such as the need to address climate crisis in progress.

The Carbis Bay Hotel Offered to its special clients a variety of Certainly, including a five-course dinner for Friday Fish specific, a selection of Cheese corniche and sweets based on dairy products; Saturday a barbecue On the beach with a menu of seafood scalloped oystersThe mackerel has tentacles crab e lobster And one with steaks manzo. All meals were presented as “sustainable” and “zero kilometer”: the different meats come from local farms.

Greta ThunbergAnd through a series of posts published on his social channels, he expressed his disappointment with the behavior he said hypocrisy of heads of state andBlank Climate AgendaIn fact, heads of state, along with the European Union, who came from all over the planet to talk about post-Covid recovery from an economic, health and climate point of view, ignored the expectations of many like Thunberg. They have long been calling for immediate, concrete and drastic action.

In fact, during the meetings, it was not mentionedanimal husbandry, which, according to FAO It contributes 14.5% of total greenhouse gas emissions.

He stressed that it is in line with this dangerous oblivion Thumberg In the series of denunciations published on her social channels, they were similar Lunch and dinner, which were consumed by the leaders, and ate a whole bunch of animal products unsustainable for the environment, just as they were holding a summit that included measures for the climate crisis, or the fact, for example, that Prime Minister Johnson chose to go to the Corniche summit, starting in London, with A private jet Instead of using a means of transportation with less environmental impact, or even stunts you do Jet They presented, as an entertainment show for the leaders, in the sky above the resort where the G7 was hosted.

Greta Thunberg is not convinced

In November, G7 leaders will attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, where they are expected to make new commitments to combat the climate crisis.

Thunberg and her fight for climate

It was 2018 when Greta Thunberg, the 15-year-old, born in Sweden, decided to drop out of school to conduct her own peaceful one Protest against the climate crisis. From that moment on, her gesture prompted millions of young people around the world to take action for the climate by also participating in “Fridays for Future”, a movement inspired by the actions of the young woman that has spread to many countries around the world to protest. against the climate crisis.

In recent years, Thunberg has been invited to discuss climate even in the face of world leadersTo persuade them to take targeted action to combat the climate crisis. The young activist is convinced that Small daily actions Globally it can make a difference, it doesn’t consume animal products and do not use Transportation harm the environment. In addition, in keeping with his ideals, he has declined a series of cash prizes, such as the $54,000 Environmental Prize which gives North CouncilInstead, he called on governments and organizations to redirection This money is to combat climate change.

Last month, Thunberg also partnered with animal rights group Compassion for animals Creation (MFA) for nature, a short film With the aim of explaining how human exploitation of animals and the planet has led to health crises such as COVID-19 and environmental disasters.

“The climate crisis, the environmental crisis, the health crisis, they are all interconnected“We don’t see the connections between them anymore… I would like to be able to join all these points because let’s face it, if we can’t, says the girl in the movie,” says the girl in the movie. We’re screwed. “