“Anna K”, the first series from Russia on Netflix

Netflix Announced the first original drama series from Russia: Anna K. It is the address of the business.

The series according to the first rumors will be a lavish, contemporary reinterpretation of classicism by Lev Tolstoy I’m Karenina. The actress will play Anna Karenina Svetlana Khodchenkova. The series will be premiering on Netflix around the world. The date of the debut has yet to be announced.

Anna K. So it would be a reinterpretation of classicism by Lev Tolstoy, one of the most read novels in the world. The series is set in modern Russia, where social character Anna Karenina, the wife of the future ruler of Saint Petersburg, begins an immersive relationship with Vronsky, the wonderful heir to the aluminum empire. However, the situation soon spirals out of their control, threatening the fragile balance between family ties and social relationships.

Located between cosmopolitan Moscow, historical St. Petersburg, and the rugged Russian countryside, this drama explores themes of passion, sincerity and the irrefutable truth that wealth cannot prevent love from liberating us or declaring our perdition.