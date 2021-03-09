It also congratulates President Biden

After talking about her mental health, Megan received compliments from the White House

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is now on everyone’s lips. It was a huge viewing success, with CBS attracting 17.1 million viewers, the largest prime-time audience ever, for a special entertainment show. It didn’t happen from the Oscars 2020. It was released on March 7 in America, and will arrive in Italy instead on March 9 on TV8. But the prominent content is already starting to spread on the web, and it’s gone viral. And their words also seemed to reach the White House, loud and clear.

It’s easy to see why: the royal couple discussed racism, isolation from the royal family’s heritage and royal integrity; The gender of the fetus (it will be female) and the psychosomatic health of the Duchess. All very hot topics, which dazzled all of the couple’s supporters, and beyond. Although it is unclear whether President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are among the millions of viewers, White House Press Secretary Jane Saki was asked about the interview during the daily briefing on Monday.

Harry and Meghan interview news: Biden also appreciates Megan’s courage

“It’s clear that a lot of us are aware of the interview,” Psaki responded, without specifying whether Biden had actually seen Megan and Harry on television. Then he added, “For anyone who comes forward and talks about his mental health struggles and tells his personal story, it takes courage. This is definitely something the president believes in, and he talked about the importance of investing in many of these areas that both parties are committed to, even in the future.” Psaki also confirmed that the United States has a “strong and enduring relationship” with the British people and a special partnership with the United Kingdom government “and that it will continue in the future.”

There was no shortage of other familiar faces to comment on the interview. For example, tennis star Serena Williams, who described Markle as “my devoted friend” and said that the Duchess’s words “illustrate the pain and cruelty she suffered”. And if Biden did not actually confirm or deny his vision for the interview, then Mina Harris, granddaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has decided instead to speak out on the matter. The author and attorney wrote several tweets. Example? “Happy International Day of Appreciation for Meghan Markle!”