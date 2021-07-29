Snowpiercer 4 will be there, the early renewal of the Netflix series

Even before the start of the third season, snow hole 4 He is official: Netflix Announced renewal From the series based on the graphic novel of the same name and based on the 2014 film directed by Bong Joon Hoo.

the The news was provided by co-star Daveed Diggs via a video clip on the setHowever, production of the third season of the series only recently ended.

The second episode of the series ended with a Snowpiercer/Big Alice train explosion, splitting in two. Meanwhile, another sub-train, made up of 10 wagons, turned back to find engineer Melanie Cavell, stranded outside in the bitter cold. Unfortunately, Leighton (David Diggs) E Alex (Rowan Blanchard) They found that Melanie did not survive prolonged solitary confinement at the research station. Oh, yes? As confirmed by the American media, Jennifer Connelly will return for season 3. But we don’t know how, if it’s a flashback or if it’s ever going to be a presence.

Among the new entries for Season 3 we find Archie Panjabi as Asha, whose character details are still unknown until now. In addition, Mike O’Malley (Roche translator) and Chelsea Harris (Sykes) were promoted to a regular position.

“Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us and continues to capture viewers’ imaginations, grow audiences, and maintain great ratings,” Sam Lynskey and Adrian Orian, co-chairs of original programs for TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement. “All of our seasons embark on an emotional and unexpected rush and the well-drawn story lines will continue to evolve and will remain relevant to audiences. We are pleased to continue to run the train in season four.”

globally, snow hole It is distributed on the Netflix platform.

The series takes place more than seven years after the world turned into a frozen wasteland The struggle for the survival of a group of people On a train that is constantly moving around the world. Soon class wars against social injustice begin.

At the conclusion of the first season, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), the creator of Snowpiercer, seems ready to recover the stolen train, creating a new power struggle. This causes a dangerous rift as the passengers split between their loyalty to revolutionary Leighton (David Diggs) and Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that puts everyone in awe. As Leighton Welford fights for the soul of the Snow Cutter, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) The charge leads to a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

here it is Video ad snow hole 4: