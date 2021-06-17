Ant disaster in Heilbronn: pest control speaks volumes

FromOlaf Kobacic Close

Pest Control Warning: The Heilbronn region is currently the best weather for Armageddon ants. The result is numerous missions.

Ant disaster in Heilbronn on a large scale.

The brown garden ant loves current weather conditions.

The physical damage is enormous – only pest control devices can stop the animals.

The weather has been playing in your cards for weeks now: temperatures are over 15 degrees, and there is torrential rain in some places. And now it’s hot – with high humidity. Unlike the hornet*, which was still very aggressive in late summer, it is simply perfect for this three to four millimeter insect, whose population currently assumes gigantic proportions – and causes horrific conditions in the Heilbronn, such as echo24.de * mentioned.

Johann Eckoff, the pest controller, had never seen such a disaster in his work. The specialist, who runs the Effective Concept in Heilbronn with Timur Zhukenov, talks about the tragic conditions in the Heilbronn area: “At the end of March, the crawl has begun, for the time being, the brown ants have even dislodged the cockroach*, which completely harms the Heilbronn, and makes up the majority of Our business is done.” According to Eckoff, public institutions such as schools and kindergartens, as well as countless private homes, have been affected.

Apocalypse for ants: pest controller talks about disaster in Heilbronn

And all these buildings, infested with the brown garden ant, have one thing in common: the wet former dams, through which rest the young queens who flock on the warm midsummer days and are still equipped with wings. to the nest. Usually this happens with regard to rotten dead wood. However, also with wet materials such as plasterboard or polystyrene thermal insulation boards used for home insulation. Pest expert Eckoff* explains: “The brown garden ants then break the building material into small pieces and move it outside.”

Brown garden ants break building materials into small pieces and carry them outside.

The problem for owners or renters of a brown garden ant infested property: The infestation only becomes visible too late and the building is already damaged. And then things can get really disgusting, because ants, which are actually physical pests, spread their feces and urine thanks to their walking routes – and possibly also their food. With the potential health consequences for the population of such a bad pest *.

Apocalypse for ants: this ant controls Heilbronn

But what are the signs of infestation by the brown garden ant, which currently makes up the bulk of dangerous pest control* in the Heilbronn region? Johann Eckoff explains: “Anyone who finds aphids on their plants in the garden or on their veranda or balcony is destined for – of course, additional structural damage to the property as described.” Because ants use aphids as food suppliers. They knock on the abdomen of lice, causing them to secrete sweet secretions. The ants swallow this excrement and carry it to the nest to nurture.

art brown garden ant Order Hymenoptera Class insects incident From Europe to the Caucasus and latitude 61 Pest type material damage

Anyone who finds brown garden ants in the home can certainly no longer come into contact with commercially available toxins – the spread of the infection has already reached gigantic proportions. For the building, but also for the health of the residents. “We first identify the structural damage, then the queen’s nest, where her workers carried a gel to feed,” says Eckoff, who also puts an end to pharaoh ants* nibbling from their wounds. The result was fatal but compensatory. : “After four to six weeks the ghost usually ends. * echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN MODES.

The brown garden ant loves these living areas READ Experts unlocked the top secret of how these ultra-black fish take up light-weight The brown garden ant is found in homes where it makes its nests mainly in rotten beams, but also in damp insulating materials. In such cases, hydronephrosis usually precedes injury. Species especially like to live in false ceilings, where they then create their nests. Colonies are often established in the underfloor heating area.

Rubiklistenbild: © Johann Eckoff/Effective Concept