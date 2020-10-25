The Hampshire Police Force said Sunday its officers “are aware of an accident and are dealing with it” on board a ship south of the Isle of Wight.

According to PA Media, the vessel in question is the Liberia-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker.

Details of the accident remain unconfirmed. But Britain’s Palestinian Authority News Agency pointed to reports of an attempted kidnapping by stealth travelers.

Local lawmaker Bob Sealy indicated that the ship may now be under the control of stealth travelers, during an interview with Sky News on Sunday.