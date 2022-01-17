First Hebrew arrangement printed with English translation – Datili News website

This is the first prayer book to be translated into English along with the original text in Hebrew. This edition was translated by Alexander Alexander, one of London’s greatest Hebrew printers. This prayer book was printed in the Ashkenazi version, in partnership with Benedict Myers of Halberstadt. The book was printed on a subscription basis.

It is interesting to note that the list of subscribers included many non-Jews. In this context, the translators Alexander and Myers noted in their introduction that despite the cultural and religious significance of the Hebrew language, “it is printed in a way incomprehensible to many, though some of them (= Jews) already understand it, is necessary for translating our prayers into the language of the land.” English), who loved Providence to enumerate our destiny.

Although this prayer book was translated into English, the original Hebrew text and prayer book remained the same and remained faithful to tradition as it had been for centuries. For example, Maimonides’ Thirteen Principles that have been printed in the Siddur version for generations are included in this edition. There is in fact evidence here of strict typography not only of the English text but even of the Hebrew text.

We also find on page 120 an intriguing prayer for the royal family of England, with special mention of King George III and Queen Charlotte.

A full version of this edition is a precious fact. Especially rare. This copy contains the list of subscribers and the missing part of the texts in some copies.