Assassin’s Mission 3 Year 2 content releases on January 20th – Hitman 3 – Gamereactor

IO Interactive wrapped up the approximately 15-minute livestream last week, announcing and detailing a slew of updates and features coming to the popular stealth game Assassin’s Mission 3. Year two of content will be appearing on the title, a slew of goodies and ways to enjoy the game for the first time this week at Jan 20.

The first thing to mention is Elusive Target Arcade, which will be a new game mode that will be permanently added to Assassin Mission 3. Like the normal Elusive Target, in this mode you only have one chance to kill the target before you fail, but this mode makes the situation even hotter, and now Hitman 47 is tasked with taking more than one target by Knockout A to earn some gear to use for the rest of the game. The problem is, if you fail, you have to wait until the next day to get back to the target list again. IO also mentioned that Elusive Target Arcade will update content over time.

Next on the list is Hitman VR, which will finally get a release date. The full trilogy will be released on the platform as a VR experience this week on the same day Year Two begins, giving players the chance to play Hitman 47 like never before.

As a follow-up to this and sticking to the PC gaming theme, IO has also shared that ray tracing support will also come to the PC version in 2022. As you’d expect, this results in better reflections and shadows that improve the game’s visuals. It also mentions that IO will soon add support for XeSS technology (Xe Super Sampling, essentially similar to Intel’s DLSS and FSR).

A final reminder for PC gamers, Assassin’s Quest 3 is also coming to Steam this week at the start of Year Two, mentioning all the new content, like the VR version included.

For the theme of the new release, IO has also released the “Assassin Mission Trilogy”, which includes all the contents of “Assassin Mission”, “Assassin Mission 2” and “Assassin Mission 3”, bundled together. We’ve heard that the game is expected to be officially released on January 20 (when the Year 2 content begins) and will be available on PC (Epic Games Store and Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, and will also be available on release day as part of From Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

You might have thought that was all IO wanted to share, but the Danish developer also gave us an insight into its upcoming game mode: “Freelancer”. The situation will start in the spring of 2022 and will task Hitman 47 with locating the criminal enterprise and then starting to eliminate the targets for a chance to bring down the big boss in order to complete the contract. Unlike the traditional Assassin Quest experience, Freelancer is claimed to be inspired by roguelikes, which means that your actions have a greater impact, and similarly, the gear does not last, which means that if you get lost in the level of your favorite rubber duck, you will have to visit the resource to buy a new one , to make sure you are not at a disadvantage before finding your target. To make Freelancer even more unique, this mode will also provide a customizable safe house where you can design your own copy.

In closing, IO took a sneak peek at the new site, codenamed “Rocky,” which is coming later this year. From what we’ve seen, this looks like a tropical island, but there’s no doubt we’ll hear more about it in the future.