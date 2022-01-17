Australia opens the doors to Djokovic if the “right conditions” are present | Video

No hard feelings (no resentment)…

Scott MorrisonThe Prime Minister of Australia confirmed that the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovicwho was deported by his government this Sunday for reasons of public health, He can return before the three-year ban is lifted.

In addition to having to leave the country and not being able to defend his Australian Open title, Djokovic also received an automatic three-year ban Under immigration law, unless the Australian Minister of Immigration, Alex HawkAnd Resignation of the ruling for compelling reasons.

The Australian Open begins without the defending champion Serbian Novak #Djokovic He faces an uncertain future after being expelled from Australia. The tennis star has lived through an immigration saga and has come under fire for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.#DWNoticias /jam pic.twitter.com/BEgy0xC4GA – DW Español (@dw_espanol) January 17 2022

I will not stipulate any of that or say anything that does not allow the Minister to make the various calls he has to make. The ban has been extended for three years, But there is An opportunity for a person to return in the right conditions, “That will be looked at at that time,” he said on Monday. Morrison on the radio 2 gigabytes.

Australia bans Djokovic from entering for 3 years “The ban extends for three years, but there is an opportunity to return in the appropriate circumstances and that will be considered at that time,” he added. Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia pic.twitter.com/etRqQh3Vju – Ariel Delgado (@arieldelgadocr) January 17 2022

The chief insisted that both Djokovic is like everyone else who wants to enter Australia You must respect the Entry Terms. “It’s about someone who tried to come to Australia and didn’t comply with the entry rules at our border“, He said.

Remarks by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Immigration Minister Alex Hawke regarding Novak Djokovic losing his appeal against visa revocation as a result of the Immigration Minister using his vast personal discretion to do so. # Oh, Lord pic.twitter.com/lSVAgkwC8Q – cayteya January 16 2022

(With information from Europa Press)