Australia opens the doors to Djokovic if the “right conditions” are present | Video

Scott MorrisonThe Prime Minister of Australia confirmed that the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovicwho was deported by his government this Sunday for reasons of public health, He can return before the three-year ban is lifted.

In addition to having to leave the country and not being able to defend his Australian Open title, Djokovic also received an automatic three-year ban Under immigration law, unless the Australian Minister of Immigration, Alex HawkAnd Resignation of the ruling for compelling reasons.

I will not stipulate any of that or say anything that does not allow the Minister to make the various calls he has to make. The ban has been extended for three years, But there is An opportunity for a person to return in the right conditions, “That will be looked at at that time,” he said on Monday. Morrison on the radio 2 gigabytes.

The chief insisted that both Djokovic is like everyone else who wants to enter Australia You must respect the Entry Terms. “It’s about someone who tried to come to Australia and didn’t comply with the entry rules at our border“, He said.

