PRO TV – Infamous gesture by singer Sofia Oresta: peed on a fan during the concert

A shocking moment during the Bras vs. Concert, which was held at the Rockville Festival in Daytona. Soloist Sophia Oresta urinated on stage after agreeing to her request.

Sophia Oresta He sang one of the band’s songs on stage Rage against the machine, when he declared to his aid that he had to eliminate himself. And the artist expressed her desire to urinate on the face of one of the audience, and a man offered to accept his invitation.

Her fan sat on her back, and the singer took off her pants to urinate. And all the spectators thought it a joke and waited for the “circus” to quickly end with laughter from all sides. But that was not the case.

Sofia Oresta kept her word and “freed herself from the tension” that kept her from singing the way she wanted. Her fan seemed very “refreshed” from the shower she was taking.

See the photo gallery below! Attention, sensitive content!

In a post on her Instagram account, Sophia Urista apologized for the extreme gesture.

„welcome everybody. I want to talk about my performance at the Rockville Festival in Daytona. The tone has always been forced in music and on stage. That night, I enforced the warrant a lot. I love my family, the band and the fans more than anything and I know some were offended by what I did. I apologize and I want him to know I didn’t mean to hurt them.

I am not a shocking artist. I always want to put the music first. I am grateful for your love and supportThe artist wrote on Instagram. Watch the video here!

The artist has received thousands of rejection letters after making a rare gesture on the music scene.

Photographs: YouTube/Getty Images

See also the video: