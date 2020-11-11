Fans feel the book has changed Madison’s character since it became Kevin’s love interest

this is us He finally revealed who is Kevin’s fiancé (Justin Hartley) – Madison Simmons (Caitlin Thompson). One night before with Kevin, viewers knew Madison as Kate’s best friend (Chrissy Metz). However, fans point out that her character is completely different since she became Kevin’s new love interest.

‘This Is Us’ Caitlin Thompson as Madison and Justin Hartley as Kevin | NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

‘This Is Us’: This is where Madison and Kevin’s relationship stands

In the this is us In the Season 5 premiere, viewers discover Madison is the one that Kevin refers to as his fiancée. They don’t have the traditional “kneel on one knee” suggestion. Instead, Kevin proposes to the doctor’s office while the two are concerned about the possibility of losing one of their children.

Kevin begins, “Our kids will be fine.” “They will be fine. I know that sounds crazy, but I can see it. We will have two beautiful healthy children, who will be wonderful. We will be wonderful parents together. I say we just got married. Let’s shock the world and get married. We will live happily ever after, all of that.”

Madison shakes her head to indicate “yes,” but later tells Kevin that he can change his mind about marrying her. In the car after the appointment, the two are relieved that their two children are healthy. Kevin told Madison that he would not back down on the proposal and later referred to it as his “fiancée” in front of his siblings.

Some fans feel This Is Us has changed Madison’s character

On the topic of Hadith Day Reddit, Fans have started discussing Madison’s character since viewers met her in Season 1. They noted that when Kate met Madison, she was filled with anxiety, with some even calling her “obnoxious.” However, since she met Kevin, fans have felt like she is a completely different person.

One fan wrote on Reddit: “Since they made her love Kevin, they seem to have drastically changed her character.” “I suddenly became relaxed, calm, and well-settled with not any of the original insecurities blasting out of it.”

“This Is Us” Justin Hartley as Kevin, Caitlin Thompson as Madison, and Stirling K. Brown as Randall | Ron Batzdorff / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Other fans add that she has a more serious side that viewers have never seen. They miss her fun, playful personality and jokes.

Another fan added, “Yes, I totally agree with that.” “It seems like Madison is a completely different person as if they change her to be more compatible with Kevin. I’ve loved her character before, so it’s disappointing!”

Other viewers indicate that fans are finally starting to get to know the real Madison

One viewer disagreed, saying, “They didn’t change it.” “They made it clearer and less 2D. She just had an uphill personal battle to win because a lot of people don’t want her to be Kevin’s little mama, and they have to come to terms with her as more than just a side character.”

‘This Is Us’ Caitlin Thompson as Madison | NBC

Other fans add it up all the time this is us, The book shows how each character has different layers. It is time for them to show “the different aspects of what it makes.” to her. “

“Plus, she mentioned before that she could be the same about Kevin without being in the front trying to be fun all the time,” another fan noted. “I think she always filmed that [personality] So she didn’t really have to be the same around people and let her guard down. “

Many fans add that Madison has “grown as a character”, and it will be interesting to see how her character grows.