Netflix announces ‘Drive to Survive’ season 4

ROME – The fourth season of “Drive to Survive” is approaching. docu- string of Netflix And Liberty Media On the Formula 1 . Production announcement release date – On March 11 – During the NLF Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams later won it. This season is highly anticipated, as it will host Duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen In order to win the 2021 World Cup, with the Dutchman who, however, escaped the cameras So as not to be biased to any controversy . Aside from fighting at the top, there were many traits from the last Formula 1, which had many twists and turns and which we expect to see in “Drive to Survive 4”.

fire season

The team match between Leclerc and Sainz, Tsunoda explosions, the rivalry between Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, Grand Prix of MonzaThe meat on the fire is growing and the expectation for the fourth season of “Drive to Survive” is growing. The release date was also not chosen randomly, because The first official tests of the season will be held in Bahrain from 10 to 12 MarchTherefore, for three days, interest in the world of Formula 1 will be a maximum. Like other versions, this “Drive to Survive” will also count 10 episodeswhere it will be possible to restore the unforgettable stages of 2021, which ended with the first world victory of Max Verstappen with Red Bull.